Sammaan Capital tanks 17% in 2 days; why HFC stock under pressure?

Sammaan Capital said there are no open investigations pertaining to the allegations in the PIL against the company with any investigative agencies or any regulatory/ statutory bodies.

Sammaan Capital stock has shed 17% in the last two trading sessions.
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:13 AM IST
Shares of Sammaan Capital (formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited) continued to remain under pressure, falling 5 per cent to ₹151.75 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on heavy volumes. 
 
In the past two trading days, the stock price of the housing finance company has tanked 17 per cent after the Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for what it called a “passive approach” in probing allegations against Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL), which is now Sammaan Capital.
 
At 09:54 AM; Samman Capital was quoting 1.4 per cent lower at ₹157.60, as compared to 0.12 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped three-fold, with a combined 42 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why is the housing finance stock under pressure?

 
The Supreme Court directed four investigative and regulatory agencies - the CBI, ED, SFIO and SEBI - to conduct a detailed probe into allegations linked to Sammaan Capital, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance.
 
Meanwhile, Sammaan Capital in an exchange filing said there are no open investigations pertaining to the allegations in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against Sammaan Capital with any investigative agencies such as CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Economic Offences Wing (EOW) or any regulatory/ statutory bodies viz the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Housing Bank (NHB), SEBI, MCA, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) etc.
 
Both International Holding Company (IHC) and Sammaan Capital continue to remain focused on obtaining the requisite approvals for speedy consummation of the transaction, which will make IHC the promoter of Sammaan Capital. CLICK HERE FOR COMPANY STATEMENT
 

Open offer of Sammaan Capital 

 
In October 2025, Abu Dhabi-based investor Avenir Investment RSC, an affiliate of International Holding Company, agreed to purchase a controlling stake in Sammaan Capital. The total transaction consideration would be ₹8,850 crore for a stake of 41.2 per cent on a fully diluted basis. IHC's Avenir also made an open offer to acquire a further 26 per cent. The preferential issue warrants and the open offer all is happening at ₹139 per share, the company said.
 
As per draft letter of offer, date of commencement of the tendering period starts from November 27, 2025 and closes on December 10, 2025.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

