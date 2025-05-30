Samvardhana Motherson shares up 4% after Q4 results, bonus issue

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International surged over 4 per cent on Friday even after the company's net profit fell by 23 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) in the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2025.

The auto components and equipment manufacturer's stock rose as much as 4.3 per cent during the day to ₹158.6 per share, the biggest intraday gain since May 12, 2025. The stock pared gains to trade 1.3 per cent higher at ₹154 apiece, compared to a 0.28 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 10:30 AM.

Shares of the company have gained for the third straight month, with a rally of over 15 per cent in May so far. However, the counter has fallen 1.5 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Samvardhana Motherson has a market capitalisation of ₹1.08 trillion, according to BSE data.

Samvardhana Motherson Q4 results

The company's consolidated net profit fell by 23 per cent Y-o-Y to reach ₹1,050 crore in the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2025. During the same quarter of the previous fiscal year (2023–24), the company had reported a net profit of ₹1,372 crore.

Revenue from operations for the January–March period increased to ₹29,317 crore, up from ₹27,666 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

For the full fiscal year 2024–25, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,803 crore, reflecting a 40 per cent year-on-year rise compared to ₹2,716 crore in 2023–24. Revenue for the year rose to ₹1,13,663 crore from ₹98,692 crore in the previous fiscal.

Samvardhana Motherson approves bonus issue

The board of Samvardhana Motherson International approved bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, i.e., 1 equity share of ₹1 each as a bonus share fully paid-up, for every 2 existing equity shares of ₹1 each.

About Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson International (formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Limited) is a globally diversified manufacturer and a full-system solutions provider to customers in automotive and other industries. The Company is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing suppliers for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive industry.

In February, the company entered into a joint venture with Japan's Sanko, a player in the material handling sector, to provide sustainable packaging solutions in India and Europe. The joint venture (JV) will contribute to greater efficiencies in material handling with cost reduction in overall logistics spending.