Here's why Sterlite Technologies share price surged 6% today; details

Sterlite Technologies share price today: Shares of Sterlite Technologies were buzzing in trade on Thursday, July 17, 2025, as the scrip surged over 6 per cent, logging an intraday high of ₹121.99.

Why did Sterlite Technologies' share price rise in trade?

The optical and digital solution firm announced a partnership with Hygenco Green Energies to build Maharashtra's first-ever green hydrogen and green oxygen production facility for optical fibre. This will make Sterlite one of the world's first optical fibre manufacturers to use 100 per cent green hydrogen in production processes. The facility will supply green hydrogen to the company's glass preform facility, located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.

“By leveraging 100% green hydrogen for its glass preform manufacturing, STL is setting a new global benchmark for decarbonization in the optical fibre industry. Our collaboration with Hygenco exemplifies our commitment towards sustainability and operational excellence. We are proud to lead the way in integrating green hydrogen into large-scale manufacturing and look forward to continuing our efforts to build a greener, more resilient future for India and the world," said Rahul Puri, CEO, optical networking business, Sterlite Technologies.