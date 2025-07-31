Home / Markets / News / Sensex crashes 786 points intraday, recovers; check key reasons here

Sensex crashes 786 points intraday, recovers; check key reasons here

Why stock markets are falling: US Trump tariffs, F&O expiry, and FII selling are some of the reasons why Sensex, Nifty are down today

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Why markets are falling today: Indian equity markets opened sharply lower on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective August 1. President Trump also threatened additional penalties over the country's energy purchases from Russia. 
 
The BSE Sensex tumbled 786 points in the intraday to hit a low of 80,695.15. The NSE Nifty50 also slipped below the 24,700 mark in the intraday to hit a low of 24,635, down 220 points from the previous day's close of 24,635.
 
Last checked, Sensex was trading at 80,937.56 levels, down 544.30 points or 0.67 per cent, while Nifty 50 was down by -162.70 points or 0.65 per cent to 24,692.35 levels.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
Twenty-six of the 30 Sensex constituents were trading in red, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Maruti Suzuki down up to 2 per cent.
 
In the broader market, the NSE MidCap 100 index was down 0.85 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 index dropped 0.6 per cent. 
 
All the sectoral indices were in the red. The Nifty Oil & Gas index fell by 1.5 per cent, and the Nifty Auto index by 1.05 per cent. Nifty Energy, PSU Bank, Realty, IT, Metal, Financial Services, Consumer Durables, Pharma falling up to 1 per cent.  ALSO READ | Bharat Forge to Tata Motors: Auto stocks fall up to 3% on tariff jolt

Here are the key reasons behind the Sensex, Nifty fall on July 31:

Trump tariff impact

US President Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective August 1. While this is likely to disrupt vital sectors and presents immediate challenges for India's economy, market experts see the additional penalty announced by Trump for India's oil imports from Russia as a major risk.   Feroe Azeez, joint chief executive officer at Anand Rathi Wealth, said that the announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, while higher than anticipated, broadly falls within the 15–20 per cent range that markets had been bracing for. 
 
"What requires close monitoring is the structure of the additional penalty linked to arms and energy imports from Russia, which remains undefined at this stage. From a technical standpoint, this move could weigh on near-term export competitiveness and trigger currency volatility if sentiment deteriorates. That said, the overall trade and investment relationship between India and the US still has room for improvement and is not yet in a worrisome zone," Azeez said. 

US Fed policy

The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate steady at around 4.3 per cent for the fifth time this year, despite pressure from President Trump for a cut. Chair Jerome Powell said rate cuts might have happened if not for Trump’s high tariffs, which the Fed is monitoring for their impact on inflation and the economy.

FIIs selling rattles D-Street

Foreign Institutional investors (FIIs) have remained net sellers in the Indian equity markets in July 2025 so far, selling over ₹42,000 crore. This is almost double of what they have net bought in the last four months.  ALSO READ | RIL, BPCL lead market sell-off; here's why Oil & Gas stocks are falling 

F&O expiry

The monthly expiry of the Nifty 50 derivative contracts is scheduled to expire today. "Recent swing lows of 24598 and 24473 could now act as immediate support levels. On the higher side, the band of  24,900-25,000 would continue to serve as a substantial hurdle for the Nifty, indicating resistance for any upward moves," said Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities.  

Falling Indian Rupee

The Indian Rupee opened 27 paise lower at 87.70 against the dollar on Thursday, nearing its all-time low mark of 87.95. On Wednesday, the currency recorded its most significant single-day decline since May 8, reaching a five-month low. This sharp fall was primarily driven by increased month-end dollar demand and outflows from foreign funds.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts; Nifty below 24,700; Energy, textile shares crack; VIX up 7%

Textile stocks slip up to 9% on US tariff; should you buy, hold or sell?

RIL, BPCL lead market sell-off; here's why Oil & Gas stocks are falling

Bharat Forge to Tata Motors: Auto stocks fall up to 3% on tariff jolt

Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin: Nifty Pharma slips 2% amid Trump tariff jitters

Topics :SensexNifty50Stock market crashTrump tariffsNifty F&OUS Federal ReserveIndian rupeeMarketsFII outflows

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story