Falling Indian Rupee

The Indian Rupee opened 27 paise lower at 87.70 against the dollar on Thursday, nearing its all-time low mark of 87.95. On Wednesday, the currency recorded its most significant single-day decline since May 8, reaching a five-month low. This sharp fall was primarily driven by increased month-end dollar demand and outflows from foreign funds.

The monthly expiry of the Nifty 50 derivative contracts is scheduled to expire today. "Recent swing lows of 24598 and 24473 could now act as immediate support levels. On the higher side, the band of 24,900-25,000 would continue to serve as a substantial hurdle for the Nifty, indicating resistance for any upward moves," said Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities.