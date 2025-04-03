Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's shrimp exports to US seen badly hit due to high reciprocal tariffs

India's shrimp exports to US seen badly hit due to high reciprocal tariffs

Experts suggest scouting new markets in China, Europe and Middle-East for Indian shrimps

Until now, the maximum tariff imposed by the US on Indian shrimp, including countervailing duties, was around 8 per cent. (Shutterstock)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the impact of the United States’ 26 per cent tariff on Indian exports begins to unfold, one of the worst-hit segments appears to be India’s shrimp exports to the US—by far one of its largest markets.
 
According to market participants, panic has set in within the Indian shrimp sector following the imposition of the tariff. The total tariff barrier on shrimp exports is now expected to reach nearly 45 per cent, after accounting for additional duties, which could virtually halt shipments to the US.
 
Until now, the maximum tariff imposed by the US on Indian shrimp, including countervailing duties, was around 8 per cent.
 
 
By contrast, India imposes a duty of over 33 per cent on imports of vannamei shrimp—the most commonly exported variety.
 
India is estimated to have exported seafood worth around Rs 60,000 crore globally in FY24, of which shrimp alone accounted for nearly Rs 50,000 crore. According to some estimates, the US accounted for exports worth nearly Rs 22,000 crore—around 44 per cent of India’s total shrimp exports. Seafood is one of India’s largest agricultural exports after basmati rice and buffalo meat.

However, the high reciprocal tariff imposed by the US will also affect India’s competitors in the global shrimp market, including Ecuador (10 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent) and Indonesia (32 per cent).
 
Industry experts said India may now begin focusing on alternative markets such as China, Europe and the Middle East, as the US market could become unviable.
 
“There could be significant impact of such high tariffs on the shrimp market in the US, and supermarkets might run dry of shrimps. But once US grocery stores run low, shrimp prices will adjust,” Nitin Awasthi of InCred Equities told Business Standard.
 
He noted that the situation could trigger “short-term panic, long-term reset”.
 
“Let’s see how this plays out,” Awasthi added.
 
Meanwhile, in a related development, concerns are also mounting within the domestic gems and jewellery sector over the retaliatory tariffs.
 
Colin Shah, managing director, Kama Jewelry, said that the latest US tariffs are a major setback for India, particularly for the gems and jewellery sector, which may face import tariffs of up to 20 per cent—compared to the current 0 per cent on loose diamonds and 5.5 to 7 per cent on gold jewellery.
 
“The US is one of India's largest jewellery export markets, accounting for almost 30 per cent of the share. Indian jewellery exports to the US are over $11 billion per year,” Shah said in a statement.
 
He added that the Indian government should consider lowering tariffs on US goods exported to India, as the new US tariffs are retaliatory in nature and likely to be matched against existing Indian rates.
 
“India currently imposes a 20 per cent import duty on gold, silver and platinum jewellery from the US,” Shah said.

Topics : Shrimp Shrimp exports Trump tariffs Trump’s reciprocal tax tariffs

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

