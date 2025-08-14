Shilpa Medicare share jumps 4% on 1:1 bonus issue; check record date here

Shilpa Medicare share price: Pharmaceutical company Pharmaceutical company Shilpa Medicare share price rose as much as 4.21 per cent to an intraday high of ₹944.95 per share.

By 10:30 AM, Shilpa Medicare shares pared gains, but continued to trade 0.91 per cent higher at ₹915 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent higher at 80,721.28 levels.

Why did Shilpa Medicare share price rise today?

Shilpa Medicare shares rose after the company announced a 1:1 bonus issue, with the Board approving the proposal in its meeting on August 13, 2025.

A bonus equity share, also known as a bonus share, is a free additional share of a company that is given to existing shareholders.

In an exchange filing, Shilpa Medicare said, "It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on August 13, 2025 have inter alia considered and recommended the Issue of Bonus equity shares by capitalising a sum of ₹9,77,90,908 out of the Company's securities premium account in the ratio 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) equity share of ₹1 each for every 1 (One) full paid-up equity share of ₹1 each held by the Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to the approval of Shareholders in the ensuing AGM." The bonus shares will be issued by capitalising ₹9.78 crore from the securities premium account, giving shareholders one fully paid equity share of ₹1 each for every existing fully paid equity share of ₹1 held as on the record date, set for September 26, 2025.

The company’s paid-up capital, currently at ₹9.78 crore, will double to ₹19.56 crore post the issue, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. “The paid-up capital as on date is ₹9,77,90,908 and post bonus issue (upon the members approval in the ensuing AGM) would be increased to ₹19,55,81,816,” Shilpa Medicare revealed, in a statement. The bonus shares are expected to be credited or dispatched within two months of declaration. Shilpa Medicare Q1 results Shilpa Medicare reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter , with net profit surging to ₹46.8 crore from ₹14 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 9.9 per cent to ₹321.5 crore from ₹292.5 crore, while Ebitda jumped 25 per cent to ₹91.7 crore from ₹73.4 crore. Operating margins also improved to 28.5 per cent from 25 per cent in the year-ago period.

Shilpa Medicare dividend Shilpa Medicare has fixed Wednesday, September 17, 2025, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the final dividend for FY25. The Board had recommended the dividend of ₹1 in its meeting on May 26, 2025. About Shilpa Medicare Shilpa Medicare Limited is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in regulated markets such as the USA, Europe, and Japan. The company specialises in the development and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage formulations, with a particular focus on oncology.