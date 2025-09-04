Home / Markets / News / Why did Shree Pushkar Chemicals' shares rally 6% in trade today? Details

Shree Pushkar Chemicals share price rallied after the company incorporated unit, Dyecol Color Technologies, to act as the marketing arm for Dyes and Dyes Intermediaries Business of the company.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd, established in 1993, is a diversified manufacturer of dyes, dye intermediates, fertilisers, and soil conditioners. | Image: Bloombergmage: Bloomberg
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers: Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers share price was buzzing in trade on Thursday, September 4, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 6.42 per cent to an intraday high of ₹349.30 per share.
 
Around 10:50 AM, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers shares were trading 3 per cent higher at ₹338.05. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 80,941.75 levels.
 

Why did Shree Pushkar Chemicals share price rally today?

 
Shree Pushkar Chemicals share price rallied after the company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Dyecol Color Technologies Private Limited, to act as the marketing arm for Dyes and Dyes Intermediates Business of the Company.
 
In an exchange filing, Shree Pushkar Chemicals said, “We refer to our letter dated May 16, 2025, informing that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 16, 2025 has approved the incorporation of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary by the name of Dyecol Color Technologies Private Limited or such other name as may be applied by the Company and made available by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.”
 
It added, “In this regard, we would like to update you that Dyecol Color Technologies Private Limited (DCTPL) has been incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra on September 3, 2025, as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company and the Certificate of Incorporation was received from Ministry of Corporate Affairs today at 5:11 p.m.”  Financially, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers reported a strong set of numbers for Q1FY26, with revenue from operations rising 31.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹254.5 crore. The company’s Ebitda jumped 64.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹29.1 crore, while the Ebitda margin improved to 11.4 per cent from 9.1 per cent in the same period last year. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 63.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹21 crore, translating into a PAT margin of 8.2 per cent compared to 6.6 per cent in Q1 FY25, highlighting improved operational performance and profitability.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

About Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd

 
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd, established in 1993, is a diversified manufacturer of dyes, dye intermediates, fertilisers, and soil conditioners. Beginning commercial production in 2001 with a single product, the company has steadily expanded its portfolio to over 25 products, positioning itself as a key player in the specialty chemicals and fertilisers space.
 
Driven by first-generation entrepreneurs, Shree Pushkar has consistently focused on sustainable growth through forward and backward integration, optimum resource utilisation, and eco-friendly processes. With its recent foray into reactive dyes and textile chemicals, the company is evolving into a comprehensive “one-stop solution” provider for the textile effects industry, while continuing to cater to customers across the spectrum --  from small farmers to large multinationals.
 

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

