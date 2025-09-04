Why did Shree Pushkar Chemicals' shares rally 6% in trade today? Details

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers: Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers share price was buzzing in trade on Thursday, September 4, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 6.42 per cent to an intraday high of ₹349.30 per share.

Around 10:50 AM, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers shares were trading 3 per cent higher at ₹338.05. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 80,941.75 levels.

Why did Shree Pushkar Chemicals share price rally today?

Shree Pushkar Chemicals share price rallied after the company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Dyecol Color Technologies Private Limited, to act as the marketing arm for Dyes and Dyes Intermediates Business of the Company.

In an exchange filing, Shree Pushkar Chemicals said, "We refer to our letter dated May 16, 2025, informing that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 16, 2025 has approved the incorporation of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary by the name of Dyecol Color Technologies Private Limited or such other name as may be applied by the Company and made available by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai."

It added, "In this regard, we would like to update you that Dyecol Color Technologies Private Limited (DCTPL) has been incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra on September 3, 2025, as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company and the Certificate of Incorporation was received from Ministry of Corporate Affairs today at 5:11 p.m."

Financially, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers reported a strong set of numbers for Q1FY26, with revenue from operations rising 31.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹254.5 crore. The company's Ebitda jumped 64.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹29.1 crore, while the Ebitda margin improved to 11.4 per cent from 9.1 per cent in the same period last year. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 63.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹21 crore, translating into a PAT margin of 8.2 per cent compared to 6.6 per cent in Q1 FY25, highlighting improved operational performance and profitability.