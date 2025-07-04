Arisinfra Solutions share price zooms 10%; what's triggering the uptrend?

Arisinfra Solutions share price: Arisinfra Solutions share price was buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, July 4, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 10.24 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹176.50 per share.
Around 12:30 PM, Arisinfra Solutions share price continued to trade near day's high, up 10.02 per cent at ₹176.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent lower at 83,088.08 levels.
Why did Arisinfra share price zoom in trade today?
Arisinfra Solutions share price surged on Friday after its subsidiary, ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (AUPL), bagged a marquee development management project in Bengaluru’s fast-growing Nandi Hills region. The deal is expected to add around ₹100 crore to Arisinfra’s combined materials and services order book, aligning with its asset-light, high-margin business model.
The residential project, awarded by Village Wave Pvt. Ltd., spans approximately 21.93 acres and carries a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹288 crore.
Under the agreement, AUPL will hold exclusive rights to supply all construction materials and offer comprehensive development management services, including project monitoring, sales, and collections.
The deal further strengthens Arisinfra's strategy of forging integrated partnerships with developers and contractors, unlocking exclusive material supply agreements and services-led revenue streams while expanding its distribution footprint.
Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing
Shares of Arisinfra Solutions, a technology-driven construction materials and services provider, made a tepid debut on the stock exchanges on June 25, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).
On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹209.10, marking a discount of ₹12.90 or 5.81% compared to the IPO price of ₹222.
On the NSE, shares opened even lower at ₹205, a discount of ₹17 or 7.66% from the issue price.
About Arisinfra Solutions
Arisinfra Solutions is India’s first listed platform offering an organised construction material supply and services network. It connects fragmented suppliers and manufacturers to efficiently cater to large developers and contractors.
The company caters to a broad client base across infrastructure and real estate sectors, leveraging operational efficiencies, supply exclusivity, and high-margin services.
With a footprint in key growth corridors, Arisinfra aims to redefine construction supply dynamics through innovation, sustainability, and scalable profitability.
The market capitalisation of Arisinfra Solutions is 1,429.29 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE IPO category.