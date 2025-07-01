Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / SML Isuzu shares vroom 8% after company releases June sales numbers

SML Isuzu shares vroom 8% after company releases June sales numbers

SML Isuzu share price gained 8 per cent after company's June sales increased 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)

SML Isuzu

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SML Isuzu shares jumped 7.7 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹2,277.5 per share on BSE. At 12:36 PM, SML Isuzu share price was trading 6.68 per cent higher at ₹2,255 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent at 83,710.23. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹3,263.36 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,300 per share and 52-week low was at ₹1,030.9 per share.
 
In one year, SML Isuzu shares have lost 3 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.

SML Isuzu June auto sales numbers 

In June 2025, the company sold a total of 1,871 units which pushed the sales up by 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 1,760 units in June 2024. 
 
 
The company sold 1,391 passenger vehicles in June 2025 as compared to 1,421 units a year ago. Additionally, it sold 480 units of cargo vehicles in June this year as against 339 units a year ago. 
 
In a period from April to June 2025, the company sold a total of 4,926 units including 3,644 units of passenger vehicles and 1,282 units of cargo vehicles. A year ago, the company, in the corresponding period, had sold a total of 4,379 units.   Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

About SML Isuzu

SML Isuzu was incorporated in July 1983 as Swaraj Vehicles to manufacture Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) in the state of Punjab. It was the result of the Government of India's initiatives for installing the LCV unit in order to save the fuel consumption in the economy. Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) obtained the letter of intent in 1981 and subsequently transferred the same in favour of the Company in 1983.
 
The project, in its concept, aims at breaking new ground not only in terms of product and production technology, but also in building a new culture and value system in the organisation, which enables it to move forward with confidence into the era of competitive markets. This guiding philosophy is dictating every facet of project implementation both in physical facilities and the human side.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

