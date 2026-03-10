Solex Energy shares gain 8% on ALMM capacity addition approval

Shares of Solex Energy Ltd. rose over 8 per cent on Tuesday after it received approval for capacity addition under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The company's stock rose as much as 8.6 per cent during the day to ₹913.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 16 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹883 apiece, compared to a 0.40 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:06 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 1.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 28 per cent this year, compared to a 7.6 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Solex Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹953.86 crore.