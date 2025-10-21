Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Ola Electric Mobility shares declined 4% on Muhurat Day trading

Here's why Ola Electric Mobility shares declined 4% on Muhurat Day trading

Ola Electric Mobility share price fell 4.16 per cent, hitting an intra-day low of ₹52.65 per share on the NSE.

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric, OLA(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric Mobility Share Price: Shares of Bhavish Aggarwal-led electric vehicle company Ola Electric Mobility were under pressure on Tuesday, October 21, when the markets opened for Muhurat Day trading. The company’s share price fell 4.16 per cent, hitting an intra-day low of ₹52.65 per share on the NSE.
 
At 2:09 PM on Tuesday, Ola Electric shares were trading at ₹54.40 per share, down 0.98 per cent from the previous close of ₹54.94 per share. A combined total of nearly 45 million equity shares of Ola Electric, worth ₹24.08 crore, were exchanged on the BSE and NSE during the session.  CATCH STOCK MARKET MUHURAT TRADING 2025 UPDATES LIVE
 

Here’s why Ola Electric’s shares were under pressure on Muhurat Day trading:

The decline in Ola Electric Mobility’s stock came after the exchanges sought clarification from the company regarding a news report published on www.business-standard.com dated October 20, 2025, titled “Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric execs booked after employee’s suicide.”
 
However, in response, Ola Electric, in an exchange filing, stated that the company has challenged the registration of the FIR before the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka, and protective orders have been passed in favour of Ola Electric and its officials. It clarified that no chargesheet has been filed against the company or its officials.
 
"As part of our support to the bereaved family, the company promptly facilitated the full and final settlement to Aravind’s bank account. Ola Electric is fully cooperating with the authorities in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees," the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
Ola Electric further stated that “the company is fully cooperating in the investigation under the FIR that has been registered. Since no chargesheet has been filed, there is no legal proceeding that requires disclosure."
 

More From This Section

Muhurat trading is a symbolic, hour-long session hosted by stock in India.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty tests 25,900; Ather hits 52-week high

stock market rally, market rally

Why did Unimech Aerospace share zoom 5% on Muhurat 2025 trading? Details

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Investors may see 10-15% returns from equities in Samvat 2082

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian stocks rise on easing US-China trade tensions, Nikkei hits record

bull run, market rally

Muhurat Trading 2025: What should be your trading strategy today?

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Share price share market Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon