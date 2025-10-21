Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
What led to the uptick in Marathon Nextgen Realty shares today? Find here

Marathon Nextgen shares rose after the announcement of Monte South Commercial, an office and retail development in Byculla, being undertaken in a JV with Adani Realty.

Marathon Nextgen Realty share price today, October 21, 2025

Marathon Nextgen Realty, incorporated in 1978, is a leading real estate company engaged in the construction, development, and sale of residential and commercial properties.

Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Marathon Nextgen Realty share price, Muhurat Trading 2025: Marathon Nextgen Realty share price was in demand on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, with the stock rising up to 2.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹679.95 per share.
 
However, by 2:10 PM, Marathon Nextgen Realty share price was off day’s high, but continued to trade 1.11 per cent higher at 668.35 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.16 per cent higher at 84,500.42 levels.
 

Why did Marathon Nextgen Realty rise in trade today?

 
Marathon Nextgen Realty shares rose today following the announcement of Monte South Commercial, a landmark office and retail development in Byculla, being undertaken in a joint venture with Adani Realty.
 
 
The project, spread across approximately 1.2 million sq.ft., carries an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹3,400 crore, marking a crucial step in strengthening Marathon’s commercial portfolio in South Mumbai.
 
Monte South Commercial is part of the larger Monte South campus, which includes four residential towers rising over 64 storeys, offering a total residential saleable carpet area of more than 1.6 million sq.ft. Tower A has already received the Occupation Certificate (OC), Tower B has topped out in RCC, Tower C has reached its 12th slab, and Tower D is yet to be launched – highlighting the rapid progress of the development.

“Monte South Commercial will set a new benchmark for South Mumbai’s business landscape — combining design excellence, efficiency, and long-term value,” said Mayur Shah, vice chairman of Marathon Nextgen Realty.
 
This unique mixed-use project creates a complete live-work ecosystem, allowing residents to live, work, and unwind within a single integrated community, while promoting a walk-to-work lifestyle in the heart of Mumbai.
 
Strategically located in Byculla, Monte South Commercial will offer Grade-A office spaces, premium retail zones, and world-class amenities designed to cater to modern businesses. The project promises efficient floor plates, distinctive architecture, and sustainable design, redefining commercial spaces in South Mumbai.
 
Building on the success of Marathon Futurex at Lower Parel, Monte South Commercial reaffirms Marathon Nextgen Realty’s expertise in developing high-performance, sustainable commercial properties. 

About Marathon Nextgen Realty

 
Marathon Nextgen Realty, incorporated in 1978, is a leading real estate company engaged in the construction, development, and sale of residential and commercial properties. 
 
The company is also expanding into new domains, including SEZs, townships, infrastructure development, entertainment and leisure, education, hospitality, and capital markets.
 

