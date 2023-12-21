Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Profit-taking halts global rally; Dow, Nasdaq dip 1.5%
Stock Market LIVE: Profit-taking halts global rally; Dow, Nasdaq dip 1.5%

Stock market Update on Thursday December 21: In the primary market, subscription for Shanti Spintex, RBZ Jewellers, Credo Brands Marketing and Happy Forgings IPOs closes today.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 7:26 AM IST
Stock market updates on December 21, 2023: Equity markets are likely to extend Wednesday's losses this morning as investors across the world resorted to profit-taking following the recent sharp gains.
At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 21,064, indicating a likely gap-down of over 100 points on the Nifty 50. The Nifty had plunged as much as 303 points in trades yesterday.
Among individual shares, Zee Entertainment will be in focus as it entered into discussion with Sony India for extension of deadline to complete the merger. That apart, shares of Inox India are set to debut on Thursday.
Meanwhile, overnight the US markets ended with steep losses as rally driven by Fed's dovish turn came to a halt. Dow Jones slipped 1.3 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq shed 1.5 per cent each.
Brent Crude Oil, however, was seen consolidating around the $79 per barrel.
Closer home in Asia, Japan's Nikkei had dropped 1.5 per cent. Shanghai and Hang Seng declined 1 per cent, while Kospi and Taiwan were down over 0.5 per cent each.

Primary Market Update

Subscription for Shanti Spintex, RBZ Jewellers, Credo Brands Marketing and Happy Forgings IPOs to close today. Innova Captab IPO opens today, while Azad Engineering IPO closes on Friday.
Given the slew of IPOs , this December is now the second-best for public offerings since 1996, with as many as 11 companies collectively raising up to Rs 8,182.70 crore. READ MORE

Key Events

7:21 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
 
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
 
First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

