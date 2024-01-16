Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could see a sombre start on Tuesday in line with weakness elsewhere in Asia. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,108, down 25 points.
The record-breaking rally may get tested on geopolitical fears as Yemen's Houthis launched a fresh attack and struck a US ship in the Red Sea, days after air strikes on their military targets.
Crude was around $78 per barrel this morning.
Asian markets dipped this morning. Nikkei broke its rally and fell 0.6 per cent. Hang Seng, ASX 200 and Kospi fell up to 1 per cent.
US markets were closed Monday due to the Martin Luther King holiday. Stock futures held small losses. New listing: Investors will keep an eye out on debut of Jyoti CNC. The issue price is Rs 331. Q3 earnings of banking major HDFC Bank will also be on radar.
Sectoral check :: IT, Pharma stocks on backfoot; Metals rally
9:19 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: Steel stocks, Bajaj Fin, Asian Paints support markets; IT sees profit booking
9:17 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty opens below 22,100
9:17 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex slips over 100 pts in early deals
9:11 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty may start below 22,100
9:09 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex flat with positive bias
9:05 AM
Currency check :: Rupee trades 7 paise weaker in early deals
9:03 AM
Watch: Will IT stocks keep driving markets higher?
IT stocks have been firing up recently on strong Q3 earnings, sparking a rally in the overall market as well. The Sensex surged nearly 1,800 points in 4 sessions to cross its peak of 73,000 on Jan 14.
8:58 AM
How India's stock and bond markets are turning into an inexorable force
Anyone wondering whether the India juggernaut is sustainable will find the answer in bonds, which have a penchant for discerning the way of the world and telling every other market what to do. Read
8:52 AM
Earnings-equity valuation gap of Indian IT companies widens, shows data
The Nifty IT index rose by 5.14 per cent on Friday, marking its best performance in a day since July 2020, followed by another 1.9 per cent rally on Monday. With this, the index, which tracks the share prices of India’s 10 biggest information technology (IT) services companies, has increased 7.1 per cent in the past two sessions. Read
8:48 AM
Govt cuts windfall tax on crude petroleum to Rs 1,700 a tonne effective Tue
India cut its windfall tax on petroleum crude to 1,700 rupees ($20.53) a tonne from 2,300 rupees a tonne, according to a government notification on Monday.
The cut will be effective from Jan. 16, the order said. Read
8:43 AM
Stocks to Watch on Jan 16: HDFC Bank, Jio Fin, RVNL, HFCs, Nalco, Angel One
HDFC Bank: India's largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, may see a flattish quarterly earnings performance in Q3FY24.
According to analysts, HDFC Bank's net profit growth may come in anywhere between -1.6 per cent and 1.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) as against a profit of Rs 15,976.1 crore in Q2FY24.
New listing: Shares of Jyoti CNC will debut on the bourses today. The issue price is Rs 331.
Jio Financial Services: Mukesh Ambani family-owned Jio Financial Services on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 293.8 crore for the December quarter (Q3) on a consolidated basis, down 56 per cent from Q2, due to fall in income and rise in expenses. The company's total income fell by 31.9 per cent to Rs 414.33 crore. Read
8:38 AM
Here's why you should consider booking profit in Nifty PSU Bank index
The Nifty Private Bank Index, currently positioned at a CMP of 24885 is exhibiting a range-bound pattern between 25000 and 24100 on the charts.
The Nifty PSU Banks Index, currently at a CMP of 5918 is under scrutiny as traders should closely observe the critical level of 5880. Read
8:34 AM
Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,270, silver climbs Rs 300 to Rs 76,800
The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 170 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed Rs 300, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,800. Read
8:29 AM
DIIs sell Rs 821 crore worth of shares
8:25 AM
FIIs buy Rs 1,086 crore worth of shares
8:21 AM
Weak start likely as Gift Nifty dips
8:17 AM
Japan's Dec wholesale inflation flat, lower than expected
Japan’s corporate goods price index came in flat year-on-year, compared with a 0.30 per cent fall expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
Via CNBC
8:12 AM
Yemen's Houthis strike US commercial vessel in fresh attacks
>> Days after their military targets were striked by the US and UK, Yemen's Houthis have retaliated with a fresh attack on a US commerical ship on Monday.