Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

86% Indian CEOs optimistic about country's economic growth: PwC survey

44% of global business leaders expressed a similar opinion about the economy in their countries or territories

Indian economy, Indian market, heatwave

Photo: Bloomberg

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Most Indian chief executives are optimistic about the economy and believe it will grow in the coming 12 months, said a survey by advisory firm PwC on Tuesday.

The company’s 27th annual global survey polled 4,702 chief executive officers (CEOs) in 105 countries and territories, including 79 in India. As many as 86 per cent of CEOs in India are confident that the economy will improve, a 30 per cent increase over the last one year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In comparison, only 44 per cent of global CEOs believe the economy would improve in their territories. The optimism about the Indian economy is reflected worldwide, with the country becoming the fifth top investment destination for global CEOs compared to the ninth rank in 2023.

As many as 62 per cent business leaders in India told the survey they were “extremely or very confident” about their companies’ growth over the next 12 months. Only 37 per cent of global CEOs said the same.

ALSO READ: Growth-rate gap clouds India's biggest states' $1 trn dream, shows data

CEOs in India listed inflation and cyberattacks as the biggest threats to their companies in the next 12 months.

India’s annual retail inflation hit a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July 2023 before cooling down to around 5.5 per cent in November 2023, said a press release by PwC. As many as 28 per cent of India CEOs regarded cyberattacks as a top threat compared to 18 per cent in 2023.

“Despite continuing global headwinds, the Indian economy has remained resilient with expectations of a strong growth trajectory in the near future. While India CEOs will indeed play a big role in the country becoming a five-trillion-dollar economy, they will also need to reinvent their businesses and work culture to ensure long-term sustainable success,” said Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson, PwC in India.

“India’s business leaders will need to strategically tackle barriers such as regulatory constraints and lack of tech capabilities to turn them into growth opportunities, which will create lasting value for businesses, society and the environment,” he said. 

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget Speech: All you need to know about the FM's address to Parliament

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

Imports of medical devices rise 21% till October to Rs 61,262.84 cr

Govt cuts windfall tax on crude petroleum to Rs 1,700 a tonne effective Tue

A slowing domestic mobile phone mkt presents challenges to Meity's targets

The Red Sea crisis: Commerce department flags rising import cost

Cost of Indian exports more than doubled due to Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Topics : PwC survey PwC CEO Survey Indian Economy Indian economic growth Price Waterhouse & Co Global economy GDP growth India GDP Union Budget Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 Pro ReviewJio Republic Day offerOPPO Reno 11 Pro ReviewDelhi Air QualityJyoti CNC AutomationDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon