Friday, November 07, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Singtel sells 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel for about $1.2 billion

Singtel sells 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel for about $1.2 billion

More than 55 million shares of Bharti Airtel were traded through block deals, according to data from LSEG

Singtel

Singtel unit Pastel sold 51 million shares of Airtel (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) said on Friday it had sold a 0.8 per cent stake worth S$1.5 billion ($1.16 billion) in India's Bharti Airtel, as part of the Southeast Asian telecom company's ongoing asset restructuring strategy.
 
Singtel's unit Pastel sold 51 million shares of Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, at ₹2,030 ($23.10) apiece, representing a discount of about 3.1 per cent to Airtel's last close on Thursday.
 
The divestment is part of Singtel's S$9 billion mid-term asset recycling programme, which is aimed at funding investments in digital infrastructure and services.
 
The telecoms company, an investor in Bharti Airtel since 2000, has been gradually reducing its holding to strengthen its balance sheet and enhance shareholder returns.
 
 
Singtel now holds a 27.5 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel, down from 31.4 per cent in 2022.

Also Read

Singtel

Singtel likely to sell 0.8% in Bharti Airtel in ₹10,300 crore dealpremium

Singtel

Singtel offloads 1.2% direct stake in Airtel for $1.5 bn via block deal

bharti airtel

Singapore's Singtel sells 1.2% stake in Bharti Airtel for $1.54 billion

Singtel

Singtel to sell 47.6 million Bharti Airtel shares worth $1 bn on Fridaypremium

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex recovers 400 pts from day's low; Metal index shines; Bharti Airtel down 5%

 
Bharti Airtel shares have more than quadrupled in value since 2019-end, underpinned by strong earnings growth and higher average revenue per user, allowing Singtel to realise gains from its long-held investment.
 
The deal, executed via a private placement to institutional investors, will bring Singtel an estimated gain of S$1.1 billion, reflecting firm demand for the Indian telecom major's shares.
 
Singtel shares rose as much as 5 per cent before trimming gains to trade up about 3 per cent at S$4.61 on Friday, and edged higher to S$4.65 after the announcement. Bharti Airtel shares were last down about 4.5 per cent.
 
More than 55 million shares of Bharti Airtel changed hands via block deals during the session, according to LSEG data.
 
Bharti Airtel did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

KP Green Engineering net profit more than doubles to ₹58 cr in H1FY26

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED makes 3rd arrest in Reliance Power fake bank guarantee linked PMLA case

Jayen Naik, president operations, Nexus Select Malls

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust bullish on consumption growthpremium

Apple

Apple to dial up India output to $28 billion as exports rise sharplypremium

State Bank of India (SBI)

After ₹100 trillion biz, SBI enters $100 billion market capitalisation clubpremium

Topics : Singtel Singtel Bharti Telecom Singtel investment in Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel Singtel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon