Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up nearly 500 pts, Nifty nears 19,350 in pre-open

Stock market LIVE updates: Equities across the world are staging a comeback as hopes of no rate hike by key central banks fuels rally in riskier assets.
At 7:40 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,455, up 155 points over Nifty Futures' last close.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets gained on Monday after a soft monthly jobs report from the United States helped ease bets that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates.
Returning from a long weekend, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 2.3 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi jumped nearly 3 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.4 per cent, but Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose at 1.2 per cent.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.94 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 0.66 per cent and while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4 per cent.
Meanwhile, back home, stock-specific action, September quarter results, and foreign capital flows will drive the markets. Stocks to Watch Q2FY24 earnings today:
Varun Beverages, Divis Labs, Adani Energy Solutions, Bharat Forge, FSN e-Commerce Ventures, HPCL, Gland Pharma, SPARC, Paras Defence, Greenply Industries, Uttam Sugar, Barbeque Nation and Hospitality among others Q2 result reaction
: SBI, Bank of Baroda, InterGlobe Aviation, Cromptom Greaves, Godrej Agrovet, JK Paper, Shipping Corporation of India, Gati, Shakti Pumps, Timex.
Elpro International
: The company acquired 33,650 shares of HDFC Bank at an acquisition cost of Rs 5.01 crore.
Ethos: The board approved fundraising via QIP at the issue price of Rs 1,547 per equity share, which is at a discount of 4.95 per cent to the floor price of Rs 1,627.49 apiece.