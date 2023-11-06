Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up nearly 500 pts, Nifty nears 19,350 in pre-open
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up nearly 500 pts, Nifty nears 19,350 in pre-open

Stock market LIVE updates on November 6, 2023: Last Friday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.94 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 0.66 per cent and while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Stock market LIVE updates: Equities across the world are staging a comeback as hopes of no rate hike by key central banks fuels rally in riskier assets.   
At 7:40 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,455, up 155 points over Nifty Futures' last close.  
Elsewhere in Asia, markets gained on Monday after a soft monthly jobs report from the United States helped ease bets that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates.  
Returning from a long weekend, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 2.3 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi jumped nearly 3 per cent.  
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.4 per cent, but Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose at 1.2 per cent.  
Last Friday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.94 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 0.66 per cent and while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4 per cent.  
Meanwhile, back home, stock-specific action, September quarter results, and foreign capital flows will drive the markets. Stocks to Watch Q2FY24 earnings today: Varun Beverages, Divis Labs, Adani Energy Solutions, Bharat Forge, FSN e-Commerce Ventures, HPCL, Gland Pharma, SPARC, Paras Defence, Greenply Industries, Uttam Sugar, Barbeque Nation and Hospitality among others Q2 result reaction: SBI, Bank of Baroda, InterGlobe Aviation, Cromptom Greaves, Godrej Agrovet, JK Paper, Shipping Corporation of India, Gati, Shakti Pumps, Timex.
Elpro International: The company acquired 33,650 shares of HDFC Bank at an acquisition cost of Rs 5.01 crore.
Ethos: The board approved fundraising via QIP at the issue price of Rs 1,547 per equity share, which is at a discount of 4.95 per cent to the floor price of Rs 1,627.49 apiece.

Key Events

9:09 AM

Pre-Open: Gap-up start for Nifty today

9:08 AM

Pre-Open: Sensex off to firm start

9:03 AM

Currency check :: Rupee opens higher against US dollar

8:59 AM

WATCH :: What do Q2 results reveal about India Inc’s health?

8:48 AM

Stocks to Watch today: SBI, IndiGo, Titan, Zomato, RIL, BoI, BoB, Delhivery

8:43 AM

Bank Nifty in pullback mode; breakout above 44,000 can trigger fresh rally

8:33 AM

Gift Nifty cues :: Index up 141 points at 19,445 levels

8:22 AM

Israel encircles Gaza city, cutting off northern Gaza from south

8:00 AM

From Bloomberg :: South Korea to ban short-selling of stocks until June 2024

9:09 AM

Pre-Open: Gap-up start for Nifty today

9:08 AM

Pre-Open: Sensex off to firm start

9:03 AM

Currency check :: Rupee opens higher against US dollar

8:59 AM

WATCH :: What do Q2 results reveal about India Inc’s health?

8:55 AM

Street signs: Bulls charge ahead, IPO stars shine bright, and more

IPO stars shine bright: Mankind, SBFC, and Fusion set to break free
Shares of Mankind Pharma, SBFC Finance, and Fusion Micro Finance are likely to attract attention as the lock-in periods related to their initial public offerings (IPOs) come to an end. For Mankind and Fusion, this marks the conclusion of a one-year share lock-in on pre-IPO shares, while for SBFC, it signifies the end of a 90-day lock-in period for anchor investors. READ MORE

8:48 AM

Stocks to Watch today: SBI, IndiGo, Titan, Zomato, RIL, BoI, BoB, Delhivery

State Bank of India (SBI): Q2 net profit rose 8 per cent to Rs 14,330.02 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 when compared with Rs 13,264.52 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Interest earned grew 26.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,01,378.80 crore from Rs 79,859.59 crore.
 
PB Fintech: Net loss declined 89 per cent to Rs 21 crore in Q2FY24 from Rs 187 corre in Q2FY23. Operating revenue grew 42 per cent YoY to Rs 812 crore. READ MORE

8:43 AM

Bank Nifty in pullback mode; breakout above 44,000 can trigger fresh rally

Traders are advised to keep a keen eye on the 44,000 level. A close above this mark might initiate a significant rally in the near term, potentially leading to new all-time highs once more. Various technical indicators, including RSI, Stochastic, EMA's, and SMA's, are aligning favorably with this bullish trend. READ MORE

8:38 AM

Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 402.69 crore on Nov 3

8:36 AM

Fund Flow :: FIIs sell equities worth Rs 12.43 crore on Nov 3

8:33 AM

Gift Nifty cues :: Index up 141 points at 19,445 levels

8:29 AM

ALERT :: China govt seen taking more debt, says report

CHINA CENTRAL GOVERNMENT SEEN TAKING ON MORE DEBT - CHINA SECURITIES TIMES

— RedboxGlobal India (@REDBOXINDIA) November 6, 2023

8:26 AM

US index futures :: Early indications show strength to continue on Wall Street

8:22 AM

Israel encircles Gaza city, cutting off northern Gaza from south

>> Israel made a "significant, expanded" push in Hamas-ruled Gaza on Sunday, encircling Gaza City in its entirety and attacking targets above and below ground
 
>> The new assault was announced as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended a visit to Baghdad, one stop in a Middle East diplomatic tour that included talks in the West Bank with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

>> Arab leaders are calling for a cease-fire, which the US opposes in favor of "humanitarian pauses" to increase aid to Gaza and make room for possible hostage releases.

Source: Bloomberg

8:18 AM

Fed's Bostic, cheered by jobs data, still leans against further rate hikes

>> Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, weighing in after the release of the latest round of jobs data, said on Friday that the economy's current path appears to indicate that further interest rate increases will not be required.

>> Even so, he said, "there's still a lot that’s going to happen between now and even the next meeting. We're going to get a couple of jobs numbers, we're going to get a couple of readings for inflation, and that'll tell us and give us more signals as to what's going on in the economy."

>> Bostic said he is not looking for the US to have a recession as part of his current forecast.

Source: Reuters

8:15 AM

Berkshire Hathaway posts a 40% jump in operating earnings

>> Berkshire Hathaway, on Saturday, reported a big jump in third-quarter operating earnings, while sitting on a record amount of cash as Warren Buffett saw few dealmaking opportunities.
 
>> The Omaha-based conglomerate’s operating earnings — which encompass profits made from the myriad of wholly owned businesses such as insurance, railroads and utilities — totaled $10.761 billion last quarter. That’s 40.6% higher than the $7.651 billion earned from the same quarter a year ago.
 
>> Berkshire held a record level of cash at the end of September — $157.2 billion — topping the $149.2 billion high set in the third quarter of 2021.

Source: Reuters

8:11 AM

Hong Kong’s IPO market is still in a slump despite an expected rebound

>> Hong Kong's initial public listing market remains in a slump, even as analysts predicted a market rebound in the second half of the year.

>> In the first three quarters of the year, the Hong Kong IPO market concluded 44 listings, and raised 24.6 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.14 billion), according to KPMG.

>> It represented a drop of 65% in deal count and 15% in proceeds respectively compared to the same period last year, the firm said.

>> Hong Kong’s stock market was among the worst performing last year, shedding 15% in 2022 for its third-straight year of declines.

>> In October, the Hang Seng Index and Hang Seng Tech Index fell to their lowest levels since November 2022.

Source: CNBC

8:05 AM

Japan’s October business activity grows at slowest pace this year

>> Japan’s business activity expanded in October but at its softest pace this year.
 
>> The au Jibun Bank final composite purchasing manager’s index was at 50.5 in October, signaling a tenth successive monthly increase in private sector business activity but down from 52.1 in September.

>> The headline au Jibun Bank Japan Services Business Activity index expanded for the fourteenth straight month in October,

>> Both readings pointed to the weakest expansion so far in 2023.
 
Source: CNBC

8:00 AM

From Bloomberg :: South Korea to ban short-selling of stocks until June 2024

>> South Korea will prohibit stock short-selling until June 2024 to allow regulators to "actively" improve rules and systems, the Financial Services Commission said.

>> Trading with borrowed shares, an essential component of short selling, will be banned for companies in the Kospi 200 Index and Kosdaq 150 Index from Monday.

>> Lee Bokhyun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service watchdog, told reporters about 10 global banks will face investigations which account for most short-selling transactions in South Korea.



7:56 AM

Global markets :: Asian markets extend relief rally; South Korea leads

7:53 AM

Global markets :: Soft jobs data fuels rally on Wall Street

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEIndian stock marketsMarketsQ2 resultsstock market tradingS&P BSE SensexNifty50Market newssbiIndiGo

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy