close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Stock Market LIVE: Kospi zooms 4% as South Korea to ban short-selling

Stock market LIVE updates on November 6, 2023: Last Friday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.94 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 0.66 per cent and while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4 per cent

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
markets

Stock market LIVE updates: Equities across the world are staging a comeback as hopes of no rate hike by key central banks fuels rally in riskier assets. 
 
At 7:40 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,455, up 155 points over Nifty Futures' last close.
 
Elsewhere in Asia, markets gained on Monday after a soft monthly jobs report from the United States helped ease bets that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates.
 
Returning from a long weekend, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 2.3 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi jumped nearly 3 per cent.
 
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.4 per cent, but Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose at 1.2 per cent.
 
Last Friday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.94 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 0.66 per cent and while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, back home, stock-specific action, September quarter results, and foreign capital flows will drive the markets.

Stocks to Watch
Q2FY24 earnings today: Varun Beverages, Divis Labs, Adani Energy Solutions, Bharat Forge, FSN e-Commerce Ventures, HPCL, Gland Pharma, SPARC, Paras Defence, Greenply Industries, Uttam Sugar, Barbeque Nation and Hospitality among others

Q2 result reaction: SBI, Bank of Baroda, InterGlobe Aviation, Cromptom Greaves, Godrej Agrovet, JK Paper, Shipping Corporation of India, Gati, Shakti Pumps, Timex.

Elpro International: The company acquired 33,650 shares of HDFC Bank at an acquisition cost of Rs 5.01 crore.

Ethos: The board approved fundraising via QIP at the issue price of Rs 1,547 per equity share, which is at a discount of 4.95 per cent to the floor price of Rs 1,627.49 apiece.

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Indian stock markets Markets Q2 results stock market trading S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Market news sbi IndiGo

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon