Stock Market LIVE: Kospi zooms 4% as South Korea to ban short-selling
Stock market LIVE updates on November 6, 2023: Last Friday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.94 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 0.66 per cent and while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates: Equities across the world are staging a comeback as hopes of no rate hike by key central banks fuels rally in riskier assets.
At 7:40 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,455, up 155 points over Nifty Futures' last close.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets gained on Monday after a soft monthly jobs report from the United States helped ease bets that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates.
Returning from a long weekend, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 2.3 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi jumped nearly 3 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.4 per cent, but Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose at 1.2 per cent.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.94 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 0.66 per cent and while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4 per cent.
Meanwhile, back home, stock-specific action, September quarter results, and foreign capital flows will drive the markets.
Stocks to Watch
Q2FY24 earnings today: Varun Beverages, Divis Labs, Adani Energy Solutions, Bharat Forge, FSN e-Commerce Ventures, HPCL, Gland Pharma, SPARC, Paras Defence, Greenply Industries, Uttam Sugar, Barbeque Nation and Hospitality among others
Q2 result reaction: SBI, Bank of Baroda, InterGlobe Aviation, Cromptom Greaves, Godrej Agrovet, JK Paper, Shipping Corporation of India, Gati, Shakti Pumps, Timex.
Elpro International: The company acquired 33,650 shares of HDFC Bank at an acquisition cost of Rs 5.01 crore.
Ethos: The board approved fundraising via QIP at the issue price of Rs 1,547 per equity share, which is at a discount of 4.95 per cent to the floor price of Rs 1,627.49 apiece.
First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 7:51 AM IST