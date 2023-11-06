Stock Market LIVE: Kospi zooms 4% as South Korea to ban short-selling

Stock market LIVE updates: Equities across the world are staging a comeback as hopes of no rate hike by key central banks fuels rally in riskier assets.



At 7:40 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,455, up 155 points over Nifty Futures' last close.



Elsewhere in Asia, markets gained on Monday after a soft monthly jobs report from the United States helped ease bets that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates.



Returning from a long weekend, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 2.3 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi jumped nearly 3 per cent.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.4 per cent, but Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose at 1.2 per cent.



Last Friday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.94 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 0.66 per cent and while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4 per cent.

