Stock Market LIVE: Sensex soars 650 pts to top 73K, Nifty mounts 22,000

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices extended last session's rally to Monday's open, scaling fresh highs for a second day. The BSE Sensex jumped 550 points to 73,127 and the NSE Nifty50 soared 133 points to top 22,000.

Wipro, HCLTech soared 10 per cent and 4 per cent respectively, leading gains on the Sensex. Tech M, Infosys, TCS and SBI were the next winners.

On the flip side, Asian Paints, Nestle, HUL, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the few frontline drags.

The broader markets were also firm. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.6 per cent. Nifty IT index popped over 3 per cent, Realty, PSU Bank indices were up over 1 per cent each. Pharma, Consumer Durbale pockets were the top underperformers.