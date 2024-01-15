Stock Market LIVE: Sensex soars 650 pts to top 73K, Nifty mounts 22,000

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices extended last session's rally to Monday's open, scaling fresh highs for a second day. The BSE Sensex jumped 550 points to 73,127 and the NSE Nifty50 soared 133 points to top 22,000.
Wipro, HCLTech soared 10 per cent and 4 per cent respectively, leading gains on the Sensex. Tech M, Infosys, TCS and SBI were the next winners.
On the flip side, Asian Paints, Nestle, HUL, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the few frontline drags.
The broader markets were also firm. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.6 per cent. Nifty IT index popped over 3 per cent, Realty, PSU Bank indices were up over 1 per cent each. Pharma, Consumer Durbale pockets were the top underperformers.
Market Check :: Top stocks bucking strong market trends at this hour
9:45 AM
Market Check :: Sensex up over 600 pts; these are the top BSE gainers at this hour
9:42 AM
Gooduck India gains 3% on launch of QIP
>> Goodluck India Ltd. has launched its qualified institutional placement to raise up to Rs 200 crore.
>> The company's board has set the floor price for the issue at Rs 989.40 apiece, a discount of 10 per cent from its closing price of Rs 1,100.50 apiece on Friday.
9:40 AM
Avalon Tech advances over 3% on winning strategic manufacturing partnership for C-DAC
>> The company is now a strategic manufacturing partner for C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), a premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
9:38 AM
BHEL hits 52-week high on Rs 15,000-cr order from NLC India
>> Bharat Heavy Electricals has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for EPC package for Talabira Thermal Power Project (NTTPP) from NLC India Limited. The size of the order is in excess of Rs 15,000 crore.
9:36 AM
Large Trade :: Zomato slips over 2% as more than 45 million shares change hands via block deal
9:34 AM
Infosys claims new lifetime peak; extends Q3 rally by 3%
9:32 AM
Avenue Supermarts rises 1% on 17% Y-o-Y growth in Q3 PAT
>> The owner and operator of retail chain DMart, on Saturday, reported a 17 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 690.41 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.
>> Its revenue from operations grew 17.31 per cent to Rs 13,572.47 crore during the quarter.
9:30 AM
HCL Tech hits record high post a solid Q3 show
>> The company's revenue for the quarter grew 6.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 28,446 crore, and 6.7 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
>> This is one of the highest revenue growths since Q3FY21. It reported a net profit of Rs 4,350 crore, up 6.2 per cent year-on-year, and 13.5 per cent sequentially.
9:28 AM
Wipro freezes at 10% upper circuit as Q3 show beats estimates
>> IT major Wipro has forecast a muted sequential revenue growth of -1.5 per cent to 0.5 per cent in constant currency for the fourth quarter ended March 2024 as deal ramp ups and client decision making are yet to gain pace.
>> It posted a net profit of Rs 2,700 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, down 12 per cent from a year ago but up 1.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter.
9:26 AM
Broader markets splash gains; Mid, SmallCap indices add up to 0.7%
9:24 AM
Sectoral trends :: IT index surges 3% in broad-based rally
9:22 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: Tech stocks-driven rally shrugs off Monday blues
9:19 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty holds record peak levels of 22,2050
9:17 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex hits record high at Open, tops 73,000-mark
9:10 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty makes new record, tops 22,000 for first time
9:09 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex zooms nearly 500 pts
9:04 AM
Currency check : Rupee gains 9 paise in early deals, trades at 82.83/$
9:02 AM
Watch: Which 3 things should you watch out for in banks' Q3 results?
HDFC Bank is set to start with the banking pack’s Q3 earnings. Analysts forecast a muted growth in profits amid marginal increase in NII. Here’s a report on the sector’s December quarter earnings.
8:57 AM
TCS to diversify to other markets amid US weakness: CEO Krithivasan
India's No.1 software-services exporter Tata Consultancy Services is planning to focus more on markets such as Japan, Latin America and Southern Europe amid weakness in North America, its chief executive said. Read