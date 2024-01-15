Sensex (    %)
                        
Global economic slowdown headed for worst phase in three decades: WEF study

The report called for a new approach to economic growth that balances efficiency with long-term sustainability and equity, examining speed, and quality together

"Reigniting global growth will be essential to addressing key challenges, yet growth alone is not enough," WEF Managing Director Saadia Zahidi said

Press Trust of India Davos
Jan 15 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Global economic growth is estimated to fall to its lowest rate in three decades by 2030 amid the ongoing economic and geopolitical shocks, a new report said on Monday.
Releasing the Future of Growth Report 2024 here ahead of its annual meeting of world leaders, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said this downturn is exacerbating a range of interconnected global challenges, including the climate crisis and a weakening social contract, which are collectively reversing progress in global development.
The report called for a new approach to economic growth that balances efficiency with long-term sustainability and equity, examining speed, and quality together.
Analysing the quality of growth across 107 economies, it found that high-income economies score high on innovation and inclusion, while lower-income economies on sustainability.
"Reigniting global growth will be essential to addressing key challenges, yet growth alone is not enough," WEF Managing Director Saadia Zahidi said.
"The report proposes a new way for assessing economic growth that balances efficiency with long-term sustainability, resilience and equity, as well as innovation for the future, aligning with both global and national priorities," she added.
The WEF also launched its 'Future of Growth' initiative, a two-year endeavour aimed at charting a new narrative for economic growth and supporting policymakers from around the world, together with economists and other experts, in identifying the best pathways in balance growth, innovation, inclusion, sustainability, and resilience goals.
The report said that most countries continue to grow in ways that are neither sustainable nor inclusive and are limited in their ability to absorb or generate innovation and minimise their contribution and susceptibility to global shocks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Economic Forum Economic slowdown world economy

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon