Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 01:46 PM IST
Cupid shares extends record rally to 15th session; time to book profit?

Cupid shares extends record rally to 15th session; time to book profit?

Cupid share price surged to a record high of ₹524.95, from its 52-week low of ₹55.75, in just nine months

Cupid share price today

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

Cupid share price today: Cupid Limited share price hit a new record high in the first trade session of the calendar year 2026. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Cupid share price rose as much as 1.32 per cent to the new high of ₹524.95. 
 
Cupid share price recorded a 15-session winning streak on Thursday. During this period, the stock gained nearly 27 per cent. 
 
The market-cap of the company was at ₹14,081.10 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Cupid share price was trading around 1.24 per cent higher at ₹524.50 apiece as of 12:29 PM, as compared to a 0.06 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index. 
 
 
Analyst's view: Book profits
 
At the current juncture, Cupid share price is trading in the overbought territory. Hence, we suggest traders to book profits and wait for a reasonable dip to review the counter, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Markets. 

Cupid share price has seen a vertical up-move from ₹55.75 to ₹524.95 in a span of nine months, he said. Stock exchanges have, thus, placed the counter under additional surveillance measures.
 
Recent Developments: Cupid to set up facility in Saudi Arabia
 
Cupid will set up a fast-moving consumer goods manufacturing-focused facility in Saudi Arabia, the company announced in an exchange filing on Monday. This is Cupid's first facility outside India. 
 
Cupid will fund the project through its internal accrual. The project will be taken forward after completing detailed evaluations and obtaining necessary regulatory and statutory approvals, according to the exchange filing.
 
The facility will support Cupid's FMCG growth strategy and strengthen its presence in the overseas markets, starting with the Gulf Cooperation Council region. The company expects that the plant will enhance regional supply capabilities, improve speed to market, and ensure better product availability across Saudi Arabia, and Gulf regions.
 
As far as other recent developments in the international business are concerned, Cupid reported in early November 2025 that the company received the maximum allocation in South Africa’s five-year male and female condom programme. The procurement for this likely started in December 2025. 
 
Financials: Cupid is on track to achieve its revenue guidance for FY26
 
Cupid reported that its consolidated net profit surged 140 per cent on year to ₹24.12 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal year (Q2FY26) from ₹10.04 crore. The topline advanced 91 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹90.23 crore from ₹47.28 crore. The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) rose 176 per cent on year to ₹28.41 crore from ₹10.28 crore reported in Q2FY25. 
 
Cupid expressed confidence in achieving its topline guidance of ₹333 crore for the financial year 2026 with an upward bias on the back of positive developments under various segments. The company also intends to post ₹100 crore net profit for the financial year. 
 
The company is tracking better run-rate in the third quarter and fourth quarter, both of which are shaping to be record quarters.”Predominantly H2 has always been better than H1 backed by strong order visibility and improving execution,” the company said in the investor presentation for the second quarter results.
         

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

