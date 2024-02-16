Stock market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty above 22K; BPCL, CIL lead

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday tracking strength in global markets. The BSE Sensex rose 300 points to 72,350 and the NSE Nifty50 gained 100 points to 22,000.
Infosys, Wipro, Tata Motors, M&M, JSW Steel led gains on the Sensex, while BPCL, Coal India were the top Nifty winners.
On the flip side, Power Grid, ITC, Reliance, Sun Pharma were among the frontline underperformers.
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were firm with gains of 0.6-0.8 per cent. MRPL dropped 4 per cent, Chennai Petro was down 2 per cent as the windfall gain tax on crude was raised to Rs 3,300 a tonne. Nifty Auto rose most among sectors, up 1 per cent. Other indices also held gains.
ALERT:: RattanIndia Enterprise arm launches drone training for school kids; stock up 3%
RattanIndia Enterprise, 100 per cent subsidiary Neosky India, today launched an innovative drone training program in association with 'Narayana Health' for school children in Bangalore, Karnataka.
ALERT:: SpiceJet soars over 6%; Airline retains its market share at 5.6% in Jan
ALERT:: IndiGo trades in red; Airline lost market share in Jan
Market check:: Breadth fairly positive, with more than 2 advancing stocks for every declining share on the BSE
Sector ALERT:: Auto top performer so far led by TVS Motor, Tata Motors
COMMENT:: Pockets of overvaluation in broader market remains a concern
The market has been range bound in recent days due to bouts of selling and buying. During the last two days, FIIs sold equity worth Rs 6993 crore in the cash market while DIIs bought equity worth Rs 5173 crore.
The trend of FII selling is likely to continue since the 10-year US bond yield is high at 4.24 per cent. The trend of DII buying too is likely to continue since the flows into the DIIs continue to be robust.
The global market construct continues to be favourable with the mother market US remaining resilient with S&P 500 at record highs.
Pockets of overvaluation in the broader market continue to be a worry. Banking stocks are fairly valued. RIL is strong.
- Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
BSE SmallCap Heatmap:: Six stocks surge over 7%; MRPL down 4%
BSE MidCap Heatmap:: Oil India soars 9%, Glenmark 7%; Guj Gas dips 4%
Broader Market Check:: SmallCaps seen outperforming; Vix down a wee bit
Nifty Movers & Shakers:: Auto stocks gain; Pharma a touch weaker
BSE Sensex Heatmap:: Tata Motors, Infy early movers; Power Grid weak
Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 3,300 a tonne from Feb 16
The Indian government is increasing the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,300 rupees ($39.76) a metric ton from 3,200 rupees with effect from Feb. 16, according to a notification released on Thursday. It will also increase a windfall tax on diesel, that had been reduced to zero, to 1.50 rupees a litre, the order showed. READ MORE
Is the rally in LIC stock nearing its end?
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation, which were once synonymous with worst market debutants, have had a dramatic turnaround. From lows of about Rs 550 a year ago, the shares are quoting above Rs 1,000-mark now. What has driven this rally, and will it sustain? Watch Video
Ather hiring investment banks for IPO this year, eyes raising Rs 3,300 crore
Ather competes with players such as Ola Electric, Bajaj, Ampere, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motor Company. It has been making efforts to achieve profitability as it prepares for the IPO. READ MORE
Julius Baer India gets over Rs 300 cr; Juniper Hotels IPO opens Feb 21
Juniper Hotels, which runs hotels under the Hyatt brand, on Thursday fixed the price band of Rs 342-360 per share for its Rs 1,800 crore initial public offering (IPO). READ MORE
Paytm Payments Bank curbs may have limited impact, shows data
Around 90 per cent of Paytm UPI app users have their accounts linked with other banks, according to data available with banking industry sources. The data, reviewed by , further shows that while Paytm UPI app has approximately 90 million users, some 75 million of them have also installed other UPI apps. That leaves out only 15 million unique users of the Paytm UPI app. READ MORE
Cash levels in smallcap mutual fund schemes swell as valuations turn lofty
The cash pile within smallcap mutual fund (MF) schemes has grown over the past few months amid a relentless rally in stocks in this space. While fund managers usually don’t make cash calls, incessant inflows and valuation discomfort have forced their hand. READ MORE