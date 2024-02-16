Stock market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty above 22K; BPCL, CIL lead

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday tracking strength in global markets. The BSE Sensex rose 300 points to 72,350 and the NSE Nifty50 gained 100 points to 22,000.

Infosys, Wipro, Tata Motors, M&M, JSW Steel led gains on the Sensex, while BPCL, Coal India were the top Nifty winners.

On the flip side, Power Grid, ITC, Reliance, Sun Pharma were among the frontline underperformers.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were firm with gains of 0.6-0.8 per cent. MRPL dropped 4 per cent, Chennai Petro was down 2 per cent as the windfall gain tax on crude was raised to Rs 3,300 a tonne. Nifty Auto rose most among sectors, up 1 per cent. Other indices also held gains.