IHMCL removes PPBL's name from list of banks authorised to issue FASTag

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL), toll collecting arm of state-owned NHAI, has advised highway users to buy FASTags from 32 authorised banks sans Paytm Payments Bank for hassle-free travel.
In a post on X, IHMCL said for hassle-free travel, buy your FASTag from 32 authorised banks.
The 32 authorised banks include Airtel Payments Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank, among others.
On January 31, the Reserve Bank directed Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTTags and other instruments after February 29.
However, any interest, cashbacks, or refunds may be credited back to customers anytime.
The direction followed persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns, the central bank had said in a statement.
IHMCL has said it is encouraging FASTag users to complete the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process of their latest FASTag as per RBI guidelines.
With a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over 8 crore users, FASTags, based on radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, allow users to pay highway toll charges directly from the linked bank accounts.

Paytm Payments Bank National Highway monetisation Indian highways Paytm FASTag FASTags

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

