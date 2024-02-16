P2P lending; best in spring water brands: Top personal finance stories

M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor at Reserve Bank of India, recently at a public event highlighted the risks associated with lending on peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms. In this week’s lead story, Sanjay Kumar Singh and Karthik Jerome outline the main risks and suggest measures lenders can take to mitigate them.

Unhappy with RO or UV-filtered water and looking for the health and performance gains that can accrue from high-quality mineral water? Check out this week’s article by Namrata Kohli for a guide to the best brands and advice on making informed choices.

For a steady income post-retirement, consider buying an annuity plan. Look up Policybazaar.com’s table for an overview of the available options, investment requirements, and potential returns.

Mid-cap funds have yielded 48.5 per cent category average return over the past year. If you are looking to invest in a fund from this category, go through Morningstar’s review of UTI Mid-cap Fund.

Number of the week:

Rs 3,730 crore: Inflows into large-cap and flexi-cap funds in January 2024

In January 2024, large-cap and flexi-cap funds saw net inflows of Rs 3,730 crore. For the first time in 17 months, these lower-risk equity funds received more investment than small-cap funds, which attracted Rs 3,260 crore.

Throughout 2023, large-cap and flexi-cap funds collectively garnered Rs 4,500 crore, with the large-cap benchmark indices – Sensex and Nifty50 – rising by nearly 20 per cent. Small-cap funds received nearly Rs 40,000 crore, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 index rising by 55.6 per cent.

This sharp increase in small-cap valuations has prompted analysts to recommend caution. Investors are advised to review their equity allocations. If their portfolio is heavily weighted towards small and mid-cap funds, they should book profits in these areas and shift towards large-cap funds. Failure to rebalance could expose them to higher risk and potential losses if a market correction occurs in the small- and mid-cap segments.