Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; Bajaj Auto up 3%, TCS, Wipro drag

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened with slim gains on Monday tracking mixed cues from global markets following a more-than-expected rise in US producer prices on Friday. The BSE Sensex rose 52 points to 72,478 and the NSE Nifty50 gained 43 points to 22,083.

NTPC, SBI, Power Grid, Nestle and Bajaj Finance led gains on the Sensex, while Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Coal India were top Nifty winners. On the flip side, Wipro, TCS fell the most, down over 1 per cent each. L&T, IndusInd, Axis Bank were other drags.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.8 per cent.