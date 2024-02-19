Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; Bajaj Auto up 3%, TCS, Wipro drag

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened with slim gains on Monday tracking mixed cues from global markets following a more-than-expected rise in US producer prices on Friday. The BSE Sensex rose 52 points to 72,478 and the NSE Nifty50 gained 43 points to 22,083.
NTPC, SBI, Power Grid, Nestle and Bajaj Finance led gains on the Sensex, while Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Coal India were top Nifty winners. On the flip side, Wipro, TCS fell the most, down over 1 per cent each. L&T, IndusInd, Axis Bank were other drags.
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.8 per cent.
Adani Enterprises trades on a firm note, as group aims to raise up to $2.6 bn capital
Adani group is said to be in advanced talks with top sovereign funds based in West Asia to raise up to $2.6 billion for its airport expansion and green hydrogen projects. READ MORE
9:47 AM
ALERT:: Omaxe hits 10% upper limit on securing Rs 385 cr order
Omaxe won an order worth Rs 385 crore for development of bus terminals in Lucknow and Ayodhya.
9:42 AM
ALERT:: CRISIL soars 8% on 33% rise in Q4 net
CRISIL on Friday reported 33 per cent growth in the December quarter net profit at Rs 210.10 crore when compared with Rs 158 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
9:38 AM
BSE SmallCap Heatmap:: MRPL zooms 14%; Omaxe, KIOCL, Novartis up to 10%
9:34 AM
BSE MidCap Heatmap:: CRISIL, PolicyBazaar surge over 5%; GMR Infra dips 2%
9:31 AM
Broader market check:: MidCap, SmallCap seen stronger than benchmark; VIX rises over 4%
9:26 AM
Sensex Heatmap:: Airtel, NTPC early movers; L&T, IT shares weak
9:22 AM
ALERT:: Nifty quotes near 22,100, less than 50 pts from its all-time peak
9:18 AM
ALERT:: Sensex up nearly 100 pts in opening deals
9:08 AM
ALERT:: Sensex up 175 pts in pre-open deals; Nifty atop 22,100
9:03 AM
8:56 AM
ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes near 21,150; hints at a positive start
8:51 AM
Paytm app may face a permanent loss of integrated mobile wallet feature
The Paytm application (app) could potentially face a permanent loss of its integrated mobile wallet feature, currently owned by Paytm Payments Bank (Paytm PB). With the recent crackdown on Paytm PB, sources say the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to grant a fresh wallet licence to Paytm, given its past track record. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Street signs: FTSE boost for HDFC Bank, arbitrage gains in Bajaj, and more
The country’s most valuable lender, HDFC Bank, could receive inflows of $300 million (Rs 2,500 crore) from passive funds tracking Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) indices. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Asian Market Update:: Shanghai, Kospi gain in mixed trade
8:40 AM
Reserving success: Hotel stocks thrive as demand checks in for long stay
Led by the luxury hospitality major EIH, listed hotel stocks have been major outperformers over the past year, and the trend has continued over the past month. Compared to the S&P BSE Sensex/National Stock Exchange Nifty, which has delivered flat performance over the past month, the average returns for the top four listed entities were 4 per cent. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stocks to Watch today: Airtel, Paytm, LIC, Bajaj Auto, Adani Group, HDFC Bank
Stocks to watch on Monday, February 19, 2024: Shares of Adani group are likely to be in focus as the group is said to be in advanced talks to raise up to $2.6 billion from sovereign funds. READ MORE
8:34 AM
PB Fintech subsidiary can now facilitate sale of reinsurance products
PB Fintech’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers (Policybazaar), has received the nod from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to upgrade its license from a direct insurance broker to a composite insurance broker. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Adani group in talks with sovereign funds to raise up to $2.6 billion
The Adani group is in advanced talks with top sovereign funds based in West Asia to raise up to $2.6 billion for its airport expansion and green hydrogen projects. READ MORE
8:28 AM
Nifty, Bank Nifty can fall up to 7%, warn charts; Key hurdles to watch out
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the trading strategy for Nifty and the Bank Nifty is 'sell on rise'. READ MORE