close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Triveni Turbine surges 4%, nears record high on healthy business outlook

ICRA upgraded the long-term rating of the bank facilities of TTL on expectation of improvement in revenues, operating profits, and robust debt coverage metrics in FY2023-FY2024

SI Reporter Mumbai
bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Triveni Turbine (TTL) surged 4 per cent to Rs 356.04 in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, in an otherwise subdued market, on expectation of healthy business outlook. The stock traded close to its record high level of Rs 368.30, which it had touched on March 1, 2023. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.19 per cent at 60,019, as of 9:58 am.
TTL is an established industrial steam turbine manufacturing company and holds leadership position in the sub-30-megawatt (MW) capacity turbine category. It manufactures steam turbines upto 100 MW. Over the years, the company has completed more than 5,000 installations in the domestic and export markets.
TTL’s order booking reached a new high of Rs 420 crore during October-December quarter (Q3FY23), leading to a total order booking of Rs 1,139 crore during 9MFY23, up 26.5 per cent when compared to same period last year and only marginally below the order booking for the entire FY22.

Also Read

Triveni Turbine soars 10% to hit new high on healthy revenue growth outook

Triveni Turbine, Triveni Engg trade ex-date for buyback; shares dip 6%

Triveni Turbine surges 5%, hits new high on fixing record date for buyback

Triveni Turbine rises 2% to hit new high in weak market on strong outlook

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Shares of Gujarat PSUs in demand; GMDC, GSFC, GACL rally up to 10%

MARKET LIVE: Broader indices outrun; SpiceJet up 8%, Gujarat PSUs shine

HDFC Securities recommends Buy on Triveni Engineering, NFL; check why

Stocks to watch: Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Glenmark Pharma, IHCL, Raymond

Nifty Auto likely to exhibit range-bound trade; FMCG seems overbought

With solid performance across its geographies and business segments, the management said that the company had an impressive closing order book of Rs 1,232 crore, up 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY), as on December 31, 2022, placing it in an extremely favourable position for the year to come.
Against this backdrop, ratings agency ICRA upgraded the long-term rating of the bank facilities of TTL on expectation of improvement in its revenues, operating profits, and robust debt coverage metrics in FY2023-FY2024.
"This is supported by a healthy order book of Rs 1,232 crore as on December 31, 2022 – a multi-year high, robust order intake and a continued favourable investment cycle in various end-user industries in India as well as globally. The current order book lends increased revenue visibility at 1.1 times (order execution period is generally 6-12 months for the product segment and 3-9 months for the aftermarket segment) amid the ongoing capacity expansion in various key end-user segments in both the domestic and global markets," the ratings agency said.
Moreover, analysts believe that the settlement of dispute with respect to Triveni Energy Solutions Limited (TESL; formerly known as GE Triveni Limited) with its JV partners would aid focused business growth in the 30-100 MW segment as well.
TTL holds a dominant position with around 60 per cent market share in the sub-30 MW domestic steam turbines market, aided by a healthy pipeline of orders and strong research, development, and engineering capabilities.

Triveni Turbine

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks stocks to watch Indian markets Manufacturing sector BSE NSE

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Shares of Gujarat PSUs in demand; GMDC, GSFC, GACL rally up to 10%

Live stock market trading action
2 min read

Gold price rises by Rs 220 to Rs 60,930, silver up by Rs 300 at Rs 76,700

Gold
2 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts; SpiceJet up 7%, Gujarat-based PSUs shine

Stock Market LIVE:
1 min read
Web Exclusive

HDFC Securities recommends Buy on Triveni Engineering, NFL; check why

technicals
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Stocks to watch: Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Glenmark Pharma, IHCL, Raymond

Mutual funds drive markets to lifetime highs
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this speciality chemical nearly doubled in less than 3 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

People cover themselves with clothes to avoid the scorching heat on a hot summer day in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Escorts, Bank of India: Select midcap stocks are poised for up to 20% gains

Markets, Investors, Companies
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 8% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days

Mankind Pharma
3 min read

3 Adani Group stocks hit 5% upper circuit; Adani Enterprises jumps 4%

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon