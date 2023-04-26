close

Stock Market LIVE: Q4 results, global cues to sway indices; SGX Nifty slips

Stock market LIVE updates: SBI Life, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, L&T Technology Services, Maruti Suzuki, KPIT Tech, and UTI AMC are among the 24 companies due to report their Q4FY23 results today

Stock Market LIVE:

Stock market LIVE updates: Asian indices are trading lower, following weakness on Wall Street, as concerns around the banking sector resurfaced. 

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.33 per cent, and the Topix dropped 0.62 per cent. South Korea's Kospi bucked the wider downturn and rose 0.19 per cent after the country's consumer sentiment index for April rose to 95.1, compared to 92 in March. 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China's Shanghai Composite, meanwhile, were seen reversing early losses.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.02 per cent, while the S&P 500 finished 1.58 per cent lower. The Nasdaq Composite saw the largest loss as it dropped 1.98 per cent.

At 7:20 AM, SGX Nifty was down 30 points at 17,757.

Earnings today
SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, L&T Technology Services, Voltas, Poonawalla Fincorp, KPIT Technologies, UTI Asset Management Company, Shoppers Stop, and JTL Industries are among the 24 companies due to report their Q4FY23 results today.

Individually, higher volume growth, coupled with increase in average selling price (ASP) due to price hikes, are likely to help Maruti Suzuki India clock up to 12 per cent revenue growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 32,593 crore in the January-March quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23). READ PREVIEW HERE
First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

