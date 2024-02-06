Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open lower; Airtel up 2%, Jio Fin sinks 5%

Stock market live updates: Equity benchmark indices saw muted moves Tuesday as global markets remained tepid after bond yields rose in the US following strong services sector growth. The BSE Sensex fell 68 points to 71,662 and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 65 points to 21,771.

Bharti Airtel, HCLTech, Ultratech, Maruti, TCS, Wipro led gains on the Sensex. Dr Reddy's was the additional winner on the Nifty.

On the flip side, NTPC, Power Grid, RIL, JSW Steel, Britannia and Hindalco were the top frontline drags.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices held gains of up to 0.5 per cent, defying a weak market. Jio Financial dipped 5 per cent on refuting reports of being in talks to buy Paytm's wallet business. Among sectors, Nifty IT was the top winner, up 1.5 per cent while Metal index lost 0.8 per cent.