Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open lower; Airtel up 2%, Jio Fin sinks 5%

Stock market live updates: Equity benchmark indices saw muted moves Tuesday as global markets remained tepid after bond yields rose in the US following strong services sector growth. The BSE Sensex fell 68 points to 71,662 and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 65 points to 21,771.
Bharti Airtel, HCLTech, Ultratech, Maruti, TCS, Wipro led gains on the Sensex. Dr Reddy's was the additional winner on the Nifty.
On the flip side, NTPC, Power Grid, RIL, JSW Steel, Britannia and Hindalco were the top frontline drags.
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices held gains of up to 0.5 per cent, defying a weak market. Jio Financial dipped 5 per cent on refuting reports of being in talks to buy Paytm's wallet business. Among sectors, Nifty IT was the top winner, up 1.5 per cent while Metal index lost 0.8 per cent.
>> The Board of Directors will meet on February 9th to consider and approve the proposal of share buyback.
Shree Cement gains 1.5% after it denies report of I-T search
>> There has been no demand for tax deposition from the Income Tax department, Shree Cement clarified on February 5, hours after reports said the company has been served with a final notice seeking Rs 4,000 crore.
Bharti Airtel advances over 2.5% post Q3 results
>> It posted a 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,442.2 crore in the December quarter. The consolidated revenue from operations grew 5.8 per cent to Rs 37,899.5 crore.
IndusInd Bank off highs; RBI allows HDFC group to acquire 9.5% stake in bank
>> In a letter dated February 5, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the application of HDFC Bank Limited to acquire an "aggregate holding" of up to 9.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in IndusInd Bank Limited.
Jio Financial Services slides 4% as it denies report of acquiring Paytm's wallet biz
>> The company has denied being in talks to acquire the crisis-hit One 97 Communications' Paytm wallet.
>> The stock zoomed 14% on Monday
Paytm declines for 4th day, down 2%
>> One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), the parent company of fintech major Paytm, has denied reports about investigation or violation of foreign exchange rules by the company or its associate Paytm Payments Bank Limited.
Broader markets :: SmallCap index outshines peers for second day
Sectoral indices :: Pharma, Auto indices extend rally
Sensex Heatmap :: Power Grid, Infy, RIL drag index in red
Opening Bell :: Nifty holds 21,750
Opening Bell :: Sensex rises less than 100 pts in early deals
ALERT :: Group of start-up founders writes to RBI, PMO on Paytm fiasco
A group of Indian startup founders write to PMO, RBI, and Fin Min on PaytmPaymentsBank, requesting RBI to reassess the proportionality of restrictions on PPBL & provide an opportunity for open dialogue & collaboration
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty holds 21,800
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex gains 200 pts
Currency Alert: Rupee strengthens 3 paise to open at 83.03/$
US Federal Reserve wary of cutting interest rates too soon: Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Americans may have to wait beyond March for the central bank to cut interest rates as officials look for more economic data to confirm that inflation is headed down to 2%. Read
China tightens some trading restrictions for domestic, offshore investors
China is tightening trading restrictions on domestic institutional investors as well as some offshore units as authorities fight to stem a deepening stock rout, according to people familiar with the matter.
Officials this week imposed caps on some brokerages’ cross-border total return swaps with clients, limiting a channel that can be used by China-based investors to short Hong Kong stocks, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Read
Goldman, Morgan Stanley bet on India stocks as Wall St shifts from China
A momentous shift is under way in global markets as investors pull billions of dollars from China’s sputtering economy, two decades after betting on the country as the world’s biggest growth story.
Much of that cash is now heading for India, with Wall Street giants like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley endorsing the South Asian nation as the prime investment destination for the next decade. Read
Opinion: Reserve Bank's decision to freeze Paytm shows faulty understanding
When the Indian monetary authority began giving out restricted banking licenses to a new category of payment facilitators about eight years ago, it should have spared a thought to their orderly resolution — just in case it had to shutter any of them. As the deepening crisis at Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. shows, the regulator didn’t do its homework. Read