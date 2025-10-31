Stocks to buy, sell post Q2 results: ITC, Swiggy, NTPC, 4 others in focus

Here's a technical outlook on these 7 stocks post Q2 results.
ITCCurrent Price: ₹420 Likely Target: ₹464 Upside Potential: 10.5% Support: ₹412; ₹409; ₹404 Resistance: ₹425; ₹436 ITC stock is seen trading above its 200-Day Moving Average for the last two weeks - its longest time spent above this key long-term average since April 2025. The 200-DMA stands at ₹412, below which support for the stock can be anticipated around its 20-DMA at ₹409 and trend line support at ₹404.
Adani PowerCurrent Price: ₹159 Likely Target: ₹200 Upside Potential: 25.8% Support: ₹158; ₹154 Resistance: ₹163; ₹178 Adani Powershare is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock holds above ₹154, with near support visible at ₹158. On the upside, the stock can attempt a surge towards ₹200-mark, with interim resistance visible at ₹163 and ₹178 levels.
NTPCCurrent Price: ₹339 Likely Target: ₹370 Upside Potential: 9.1% Support: ₹336; ₹332 Resistance: ₹360 The upside for NTPC stock seems capped around ₹370 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹360. Having said that, the chart suggests that the near-term trend is positive with support seen at ₹336 and ₹332 levels.
SwiggyCurrent Price: ₹425 Likely Target: ₹384 Downside Risk: 9.7% Support: ₹412; ₹404 Resistance: ₹446; ₹455 Swiggy stock recently broke below its trend line support, and hence the short-term trend is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹455, with interim resistance likely around ₹446. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹412 and ₹404 levels; below which it can dip to ₹384.
Hyundai Motor IndiaCurrent Price: ₹2,421 Likely Target: ₹2,650 Upside Potential: 9.5% Support: ₹2,355; ₹2,300 Resistance: ₹2,457; ₹2,550 Hyundai Motor India stock needs to break and trade above ₹2,457, in order to extend the pullback. The stock can potentially rally towards ₹2,550 and ₹2,650 levels on the upside. The bias is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock quotes above ₹2,300, with interim support likely around ₹2,355.
Dabur IndiaCurrent Price: ₹494 Likely Target: ₹580 Upside Potential: 17.4% Support: ₹486; ₹480 Resistance: ₹516; ₹527 Dabur india share seems to be forming a strong base around ₹470 levels on the long-term chart. Interim support is visible at ₹486 and ₹480 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to breakout above ₹516 and ₹527 levels for a likely rally towards ₹580.
Bandhan BankCurrent Price: ₹163 Likely Target: ₹147 Downside Risk: 9.8% Support: ₹160; ₹153 Resistance: ₹167; ₹170 Bandhan Bank stock is seen testing its 200-DMA support, which coincides with the trend line support around ₹161 levels. The broader trend for the stock seems negative with the stock consistently facing resistance around its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which now stands at ₹178, since June 2022.
