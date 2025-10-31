Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy, sell post Q2 results: ITC, Swiggy, NTPC, 4 others in focus

Stocks to buy, sell post Q2 results: ITC, Swiggy, NTPC, 4 others in focus

Technical charts suggest that ITC, Adani Power, Dabur India, NTPC and Hyundai Motor India shares can potentially rally up to 26% on the upside; whereas Dabur India and Bandhan Bank can decline by 10%.

Stock market
ITC, Adani Power, NTPC can potentially zoom up to 26% post Q2 results, suggest tech charts. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As many as 89 companies announced Q2 earnings on Thursday October 30, including the likes of FMCG major ITC and Dabur among others.  ITC reported a 2.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2 consolidated net profit at ₹5,126.11 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 as against ₹4,992.87 crore in Q2FY25. Total income, however, was down 1.3 per cent YoY to ₹21,255.86 crore from ₹21,536.38 crore.  Meanwhile, Dabur posted a 6.5 per cent growth in net profit at ₹444.79 crore, backed by 5.4 per cent YoY increase in revenue from operations at ₹3,191.32 crore. That apart, other prominent companies such as Swiggy, Adani Power, Bandhan Bank, Hyundai Motor India and NTPC also reported Q2 earnings yesterday.

Here's a technical outlook on these 7 stocks post Q2 results.

ITC

Current Price: ₹420  Likely Target: ₹464  Upside Potential: 10.5%  Support: ₹412; ₹409; ₹404  Resistance: ₹425; ₹436  ITC stock is seen trading above its 200-Day Moving Average for the last two weeks - its longest time spent above this key long-term average since April 2025. The 200-DMA stands at ₹412, below which support for the stock can be anticipated around its 20-DMA at ₹409 and trend line support at ₹404. 
 
  On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade above ₹425 levels, for a likely rally to ₹436. Breakout above ₹436 can potentially trigger a rally towards ₹464. 

Adani Power

Current Price: ₹159  Likely Target: ₹200  Upside Potential: 25.8%  Support: ₹158; ₹154  Resistance: ₹163; ₹178  Adani Powershare is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock holds above ₹154, with near support visible at ₹158. On the upside, the stock can attempt a surge towards ₹200-mark, with interim resistance visible at ₹163 and ₹178 levels. 
 
 

NTPC

Current Price: ₹339  Likely Target: ₹370  Upside Potential: 9.1%  Support: ₹336; ₹332  Resistance: ₹360  The upside for NTPC stock seems capped around ₹370 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹360. Having said that, the chart suggests that the near-term trend is positive with support seen at ₹336 and ₹332 levels. 
 
 

Swiggy

Current Price: ₹425  Likely Target: ₹384  Downside Risk: 9.7%  Support: ₹412; ₹404  Resistance: ₹446; ₹455  Swiggy stock recently broke below its trend line support, and hence the short-term trend is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹455, with interim resistance likely around ₹446. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹412 and ₹404 levels; below which it can dip to ₹384. 
 
 

Hyundai Motor India

Current Price: ₹2,421  Likely Target: ₹2,650  Upside Potential: 9.5%  Support: ₹2,355; ₹2,300  Resistance: ₹2,457; ₹2,550  Hyundai Motor India stock needs to break and trade above ₹2,457, in order to extend the pullback. The stock can potentially rally towards ₹2,550 and ₹2,650 levels on the upside. The bias is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock quotes above ₹2,300, with interim support likely around ₹2,355. 
 
 

Dabur India

Current Price: ₹494  Likely Target: ₹580  Upside Potential: 17.4%  Support: ₹486; ₹480  Resistance: ₹516; ₹527  Dabur india share seems to be forming a strong base around ₹470 levels on the long-term chart. Interim support is visible at ₹486 and ₹480 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to breakout above ₹516 and ₹527 levels for a likely rally towards ₹580. 
 
 

Bandhan Bank

Current Price: ₹163  Likely Target: ₹147  Downside Risk: 9.8%  Support: ₹160; ₹153  Resistance: ₹167; ₹170  Bandhan Bank stock is seen testing its 200-DMA support, which coincides with the trend line support around ₹161 levels. The broader trend for the stock seems negative with the stock consistently facing resistance around its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which now stands at ₹178, since June 2022. 
 
  Near resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹167 and ₹170 levels, shows the daily chart. On the downside, the stock can slide to ₹147, with interim support likely around ₹160 and ₹153 levels. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: FPIs 'very confident' on India story, says Sebi chief; Sensex, Nifty weak

Sebi increases Bank Nifty stocks to 14 from 12, caps top stock's weight

Navin Fluorine stock zooms 15%, hits record high; here's why

Explainer: Tata Motors demerger and what it means for shareholders

Cipla Q2 revenue grows, margins squeeze; analysts decode stock strategy

Topics :Market technicalsstocks technical analysisTrading strategiestechnical chartsQ2 resultsITC LtdSwiggyDabur IndiaAdani PowerBandhan BankNTPCHyundai Motor India

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story