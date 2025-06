Stocks to buy today, June 5: Glenmark Pharma, M&M among analyst top picks

Nifty share price:

Markets traded range-bound but managed to close marginally in the green, taking a breather after Tuesday’s decline. Following an initial uptick, the Nifty oscillated within a narrow range and eventually settled at 24,612. A mixed trend across sectors kept traders engaged, with metals and energy ending higher, while realty and financials closed in the red. The highlight of the session was the strength in the broader market, as both midcap and smallcap indices posted gains in the range of 0.7 per cent to 0.8 per cent.

This pause in the index can largely be attributed to the stability in banking stocks and a noticeable cool-off in the India VIX . However, participants are advised not to read too much into this move and should maintain a cautious stance ahead of the weekly expiry on Thursday. Additionally, focus should remain on a stock-specific trading approach, given the rotational buying observed across various themes.

Stocks to buy today: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited |LTP: ₹1,512.80 | Buy | Target: ₹1,610 | Stop-loss: ₹1,460 Glenmark Pharma has ended its eight-month-long corrective phase with a breakout above a declining trendline, accompanied by a noticeable surge in volumes. Additionally, it has reclaimed its key moving averages, which further reinforces the positive view. Participants may consider initiating long positions as per the mentioned levels. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited |LTP: ₹3,053.40 | Buy | Target: ₹3,275 | Stop-loss: ₹2,950 We are witnessing decent traction in the rate-sensitive space, particularly in auto stocks, and M&M is offering a fresh buying opportunity. The stock has broken out of a flag pattern, suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. The momentum indicator has also registered a bullish crossover, supporting the positive stance. Considering the price pattern and indicator readings, traders may look to initiate long positions as per the given levels.