Stocks to Watch on May 7, 2025: Indian equities are poised for a negative start amid rising border tensions between India and Pakistan. Early on Wednesday, India carried out precision strikes at terrorist camps in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, according to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement. Around 7:33 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded 59 points lower at 23,373.

In the previous session, BSE Sensex declined by 155.77 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 80,641.07, while the NSE Nifty50 dropped 81.55 points, or 0.33 per cent, to end at 24,379.60.

Globally, Asian markets were mixed after reports suggested that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and trade representative Jamieson Greer are set to meet with their Chinese counterparts this week for potential negotiations over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Last seen, China's CSI 300 was up 0.72 per cent, Shanghai up 1.17 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.24 per cent, Japan's Nikkei down 0.03 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.23 per cent.

Catch STOCK MARKET Latest Updates Today Here LIVE Overnight, Wall Street indices fell after the Federal Reserve kick-started its two-day policy meeting. At close, the Nasdaq was down 0.87 per cent, S&P 500 down 0.77 per cent, and the Dow Jones down 0.95 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will be on investors' and traders' radar on Wednesday, May 7, 2025:

Q4 results announced:

Mahanagar Gas: The state-backed natural gas distributor reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹252 crore for the quarter ended March 31, down from ₹265 crore a year earlier. Its revenue from operations grew 18.6 per cent to ₹2,039 crore, while total expenses rose 24.2 per cent.

Aadhar Housing Finance: The company reported a 21 per cent rise in net profit to ₹245 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to ₹202 crore a year ago. During the quarter, interest income increased to ₹722 crore compared to ₹596 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

HPCL: Indian state-run refiner Indian state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) reported an 18 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit to ₹3,355 crore in the quarter ended March 31. HPCL's average gross refining margin - the profit from making refined products from one barrel of oil - rose to $8.44 per barrel for the reported quarter from $6.95 per barrel a year ago.

Paytm: One 97 Communications, owner of Paytm, One 97 Communications, owner of Paytm, reported a narrower Y-o-Y consolidated loss for the fourth quarter (Q4) . The digital payments firm posted a loss of ₹540 crore for the Jan-Mar quarter, down from a loss of ₹550 crore in the same quarter last year.

Stocks in news:

Colgate Palmolive: The company’s distributors have decided to suspend all purchases effective May 12 over issuance of trade credit notes without applying corresponding goods and services tax (GST), and steep discounts the firm has been offering to quick-commerce (qcom) channels.

Ather Energy: The newly listed company is planning to enter the 125-300 cc-equivalent electric motorcycles space.

Gensol Engineering: The corporate affairs ministry has ordered a probe into the affairs of crisis-hit Gensol Engineering for alleged violations of companies law, according to reports. Gensol Engineering came under the regulatory scanner for alleged fund diversions and corporate governance lapses after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in April, passed an order barring the company's promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from the securities market for various violations.

Bharti Hexacom: State-run Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL) was not consulted in the valuation process for the sale of 3,400 mobile towers to Indus Towers for ₹1,134 crore, and a fresh deal is being worked out, according to reports.

Union Bank of India: The public sector lender has The public sector lender has acknowledged lapses in the procurement of the book India@100 , authored by former chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, and said it was examining the matter.

Adani Power: Following a competitive bidding process, Adani Power, has secured a long-term contract to supply 1,500 megawatts (Mw) of electricity to Uttar Pradesh (UP) at ₹5.383 per unit for 25 years.

Bharti Airtel: Airtel Africa has announced an agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in Africa.

JSW Steel: The company has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order rejecting its resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), according to reports.