Stocks to Watch today, Aug 1: Coal India, Swiggy, JSW Energy, Eicher Motors

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, August 1, 2025: The benchmark Indian equity indices are likely to start the week’s last trading session on a lower note, with GIFT Nifty futures trading 137 points lower at 24,734 as of 08:03 AM.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific were trading lower on Friday as investors digested US President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs . South Korea’s Kospi index was down 2 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.94 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.65 per cent.

READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices ended lower as early gains faded, following the latest round of corporate earnings and economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.74 per cent, the broader S&P 500 settled 0.37 per cent lower, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.03 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is the list of stocks to watch during today’s trading session: Auto stocks: Shares of auto-related companies are expected to remain in focus during today's trading, as several companies are scheduled to release their sales volume numbers for July 2025. Maruti Suzuki India: The country’s largest carmaker reported a marginal year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of 0.8 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,792.4 crore during the first quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), compared to ₹3,759.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (Q1FY25). Total income for Q1FY26 stood at ₹40,493 crore, up 10 per cent from ₹36,840 crore in Q1FY25.

Swiggy: The food delivery platform posted a consolidated net loss of ₹1,197 crore in Q1FY26, widening from ₹611 crore in Q1FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,048 crore from ₹3,310 crore. On the flip side, total expenses surged 60 per cent to ₹6,244 crore from ₹3,908 crore during the same period. Deepak Nitrite: The company informed the exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech Limited (DCTL), has issued and allotted 50,00,000 9 per cent Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS), with a face value of ₹100 each, aggregating to ₹50 crore.

JSW Energy: The company reported a 42 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit for Q1FY26 at ₹743 crore, compared to ₹522 crore in Q1FY25. Total revenue stood at ₹5,411 crore, up 78 per cent from ₹3,043 crore in the same period last year. City Union Bank: The bank reported a 16 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹306 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹264 crore in Q1FY25. Total income stood at ₹1,849 crore, up from ₹1,580 crore. Operating profit rose to ₹451 crore from ₹373 crore during the same period. Coal India: The country’s largest coal producer posted a 20 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹8,734.17 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹10,943.55 crore in Q1FY25. The company's total income fell to ₹37,458.05 crore from ₹39,388.47 crore. The board has also declared the first interim dividend for FY26 at ₹5.50 per equity share (face value ₹10).

Eicher Motors: The company reported a 9.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,205 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹1,101 crore in Q1FY25, driven by record revenue and strong vehicle sales by Royal Enfield and VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV). Revenue from operations rose 14.8 per cent to ₹5,042 crore from ₹4,393 crore. Nestle India: The company's chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan has retired as of July 31, 2025. Mankind Pharma: The company reported a 17 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹445 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹538 crore in Q1FY25. However, revenue from operations rose to ₹3,570 crore from ₹2,868 crore.

TVS Motor Company: The automaker reported a 32 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹610 crore in Q1FY26, driven by its highest-ever quarterly sales, up from ₹461 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue from operations rose 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,210 crore from ₹10,314 crore. Emami: The FMCG major reported a 9 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹164 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹150.6 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations was ₹904.1 crore, nearly flat compared to ₹906.1 crore in Q1FY25. NCC: The company received two orders in July 2025, totaling ₹791.54 crore (excluding GST). Of this, ₹461.39 crore pertains to the Buildings Division, and ₹330.15 crore to the Electrical Division. Q1FY26 results Among the companies to release their Q1FY26 results include ITC, Adani Power, LIC Housing Finance, Tata Power Company, UPL, LIC Housing Finance, Delhivery, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Properties, Symphony, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, G R Infraprojects, and Graphite India.