Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRFC sanctions fresh term loan of Rs 199.70 cr for development of Surat Multi-Modal Transport Hub

IRFC sanctions fresh term loan of Rs 199.70 cr for development of Surat Multi-Modal Transport Hub

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has sanctioned and executed agreements for a fresh term loan facility of Rs 199.70 crore with Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation (SITCO) to support the development of the Surat Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH).

Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation Limited (SITCO)a joint venture of the Ministry of Railways and Government of Gujarat is developing India's first international standard Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Surat. The project will integrate rail, metro, BRTS, city and regional buses, and intermediate transport modes like autos and taxis, while also upgrading passenger amenities and station infrastructure.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has extended financing support to SITCO for the construction of components of the Surat MMTH. This intervention strengthens the project's financial viability and ensures its long-term sustainability. The funding will accelerate the timely execution of the project while contributing to regional economic growth and enhancing India's transport infrastructure capacity.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Projects fixes record date for dividend

Prestige Estates Projects fixes record date for dividend

Sebi invites public feedback on eligibility norms for non-benchmark index derivatives

Sebi invites public feedback on eligibility norms for non-benchmark index derivatives

GNG Electronics increases corporate guarantee limit for Electronics Bazaar (FZC)

GNG Electronics increases corporate guarantee limit for Electronics Bazaar (FZC)

Tube Investments of India receives CRISIL ESG rating of 56

Tube Investments of India receives CRISIL ESG rating of 56

ONGC Energy Centre Trust collaborates with Engineers India

ONGC Energy Centre Trust collaborates with Engineers India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon