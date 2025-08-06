Trent Q1 profit up 9.5% to ₹430 cr, revenue rises 19% to ₹4,883 cr

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Trent posted a 9.5 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit in the April–June quarter of FY26.
Revenue from operations rose 19 per cent to Rs 4,883 crore in Q1 compared to the same period last year. On a standalone basis, for the fashion portfolio, like-for-like growth in Q1FY26 was in low single digits.
The company added that, on a standalone basis, growth in revenues across comparative micro markets was healthy, notwithstanding the early onset of the monsoon and geopolitical disruptions.
Trent said its consolidated revenue does not include that of the Trent Hypermarket business.
Net profit on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 430 crore for the quarter ended June. Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax was up 25.7 per cent at Rs 898 crore in Q1.
Also Read
The company operates over 1,000 large-format fashion stores.
“As of the quarter-end, we operate with a footprint of over 13 million sq ft across our fashion brands. Emerging categories, including beauty and personal care, innerwear, and footwear, continued to gain traction with customers. These categories now contribute over 21 per cent of our revenues,” Trent said in its release.
It added that Westside.com and its presence on Tata Neu continue to see growth and profitability. In Q1FY26, online revenues grew 35 per cent, contributing over 6 per cent of Westside revenues.
“The business delivered steady performance during the quarter. We remain focused on evolving our differentiated consumer proposition that appeals to a wider audience across diverse markets. Notwithstanding continuing competitive intensity and interim trends, we believe an unwavering focus on being relevant to our customers and building resilience into our business model will, over time, enable us to deliver significant value,” Noel N Tata, chairman, Trent, said in the release.
He added that building density of presence in key markets allows the company proximity and the ability to service customers readily. “Both Westside and Zudio now have the scale and reach, and enjoy significant consumer awareness and loyalty. We remain on track to build a sizable and scalable pure-play direct-to-customer business in the context of the market size and opportunity,” he said.
“In our Star business, we continue to apply Trent’s playbook, and the contribution of our own brands is now trending over 70 per cent of revenues,” Tata said.
He also said that the opportunity in the food space for the Star proposition is exciting while being competitive. “We remain convinced that this business is well poised to deliver significant consumer value and growth in the years ahead,” he added.