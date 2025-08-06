Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Jindal Stainless Q1 result: PAT up 10.6% at ₹715 cr driven by strong income

Jindal Stainless Q1 result: PAT up 10.6% at ₹715 cr driven by strong income

Jindal Stainless, which is the largest Indian stainless steel company, had logged a net profit of Rs 646.07 crore in April-June 2024-25, the company said in an exchange filing

Jindal Stainless Limited

In a separate statement, the company said its consolidated net debt was at Rs 3,869 crore, while the net debt-to-equity ratio was at 0.2x. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:57 PM IST



Jindal Stainless on Wednesday reported a 10.61 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 714.66 crore for the April-June quarter of 2025-26, mainly on account of improved operational efficiencies coupled with higher income.

Jindal Stainless, which is the largest Indian stainless steel company, had logged a net profit of Rs 646.07 crore in April-June 2024-25, the company said in an exchange filing.

In the first quarter, the company's consolidated total income rose to Rs 10,276.01 crore from Rs 9,480.50 crore in the June quarter of 2024-25. Expenses were at Rs 9,293.30 crore as against Rs 8,593.13 crore in year ago period.

 

In a separate statement, the company said its consolidated net debt was at Rs 3,869 crore, while the net debt-to-equity ratio was at 0.2x.

"The company's agility in balancing demand across domestic and export markets, its focus on product innovation across sectors including increased emphasis on value-added segments and downstream offerings and improved operational efficiencies have enabled it to deliver a sustained performance," it said.

Sales volume increased to 6,26,252 tonnes, up 8.3 per cent from 5,78,143 tonnes in Q1FY25. Of the total sales, the domestic market contributed 91 per cent, while 9 per cent were shipped to export markets like the US, Europe, among others.

In a post-earnings call, Jindal Stainless MD Abhyuday Jindal, said, "Despite continued volatility in the global landscape, the company has reinforced its market leadership underpinned by our customer-centric approach, sustained product and special grades innovation, and continued operational efficiency."  Jindal said the company continues to increase presence across high-impact sectors such as railways, automotive, and infrastructure, while unlocking new opportunities across the sectors through strategic partnerships and application-driven offerings.

Replying to a question related to the US administration's tariff-related moves, he said any change in export strategies will be worked out only after uncertainty ends in global markets. "We will work on strategies to increase or decrease supplies once there is clarity. Our supplies to the US and Europe continue without any impact on margins," the MD said.

Going forward, the focus will remain on the domestic market where demand continues to grow and the company will also continue to explore new markets like Japan etc, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company Results Jindal Stainless Q1 results

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

