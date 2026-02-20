Stocks to Watch today: Waaree Energies, ICICI Pru Life, RailTel, Federal Bk

Stocks to watch today, Friday, February 20, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to witness a flat start amid mixed global cues.

Around 07:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,415 levels, up 10 points or 0.04 per cent.

Asian markets were trading on note on Friday, after all three major Wall Street indices fell overnight, weighed down by weakness in private credit stocks and escalating tensions between Iran and the United States. Concerns intensified after US President Donald Trump said he would decide within the next 10 days whether to take military action against Tehran, raising the prospect of a potential strike on Iran.

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 1.15 per cent, China's SSE Composite was down 1.25 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.23 per cent. Overnight, the S&P 500 index fell 0.28 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.31 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.54 per cent. \ Here are the key stocks to watch today, February 20, 2026: ABB India: The company reported an 18.08 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹432.85 crore in the October-December quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to ₹528.41 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations came in at ₹3,557.01 crore, up 5.71 per cent from ₹3,364.93 crore in the year-ago period.

CIE Automotive India: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹204.3 crore, up 10.4 per cent from ₹185 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Net revenue for the quarter grew 13.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,393 crore from ₹2,110 crore a year earlier. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The company has received an appellate order upholding a tax demand of ₹984 crore, the insurance informed in an exchange filing. The Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise (Appeals-III), Mumbai, dismissed its appeal at 9:15 AM on Thursday, thereby sustaining the tax demand originally raised under Form GST DRC-07. The demand pertains to the reversal of input tax credit under the GST law for the period from July 2017 to July 2022.

Waaree Energies: The company is in talks with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and a few other state governments regarding the The company is in talks with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and a few other state governments regarding the establishment of its proposed greenfield manufacturing facility . In October 2025, it approved an expansion of its lithium-ion advanced chemistry cell and battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing capacity from 3.5 GWh to 20 GWh. The expansion will involve an additional capital outlay of around ₹8,000 crore through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Energy Storage Solutions. Karur Vysya Bank: The bank has announced a downward revision in its Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR), cutting rates across tenors by 10 basis points, effective February 22, 2026. Under the revised structure, the overnight MCLR has been reduced from 8.90% to 8.80%.

Federal Bank: The bank is due to receive a tax refund of ₹686 crore after the successful resolution of a long-standing tax matter, it announced Thursday. The refund is related to the assessment years - AY 2011-12, AY 2012-13 and AY 2013-14, including interest. RailTel Corporation of India: The public sector undertaking (PSU) has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for an order worth ₹35.54 crore for a railway signalling project. The work is to be completed within 24 months from the date of LoA. Pace Digitek: The telecom infrastructure solutions provider has secured an advance Letter of Award valued at ₹89 crore from RailTel Corporation of India for the supply, installation, and commissioning of IP-based video surveillance systems in LHB coaches. The scope of the contract includes a three-year warranty, followed by a five-year Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC) for a RailTel customer (CoR) on a back-to-back arrangement.