Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Waaree Energies to set up ₹8,000 cr lithium-ion gigafactory in Andhra

Waaree Energies to set up ₹8,000 cr lithium-ion gigafactory in Andhra

With a capacity of 16 GWh, the greenfield facility will cover the complete battery value chain, including cell manufacturing, battery packs and large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Waaree Renewable Technologies

Waaree battery gigafactory represents the next step in backward integration into advanced energy storage | Photo: X@waareegroup

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Energies, a renewable energy company, will set up an integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh at an outlay of over Rs 8,000 crore.

The project will come up at Rambilli in Anakapalli district and is expected to generate around 3,000 direct jobs, said an official release on Thursday.

"Waaree Energies will establish India's largest integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh. The project will come up at Rambilli in Anakapalli district with an investment of Rs 8,175 crore," said the release.

With a capacity of 16 GWh, the greenfield facility will cover the complete battery value chain, including cell manufacturing, battery packs and large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

 

The project has received in-principle approval from the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Also Read

google, google logo

Andhra govt boosts land allotment for Google AI data centers to 600 acres

Bill Gates

Exciting to see Andhra's AI, technology driven growth, says Bill Gates

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra, Gates Foundation partnership will reshape Andhra's future: CM Naidu

Bill Gates

Andhra CM Naidu, Bill Gates meet at state secretariat in Amaravati

Sanjay Khanna, chairman and managing director, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)

BPCL unfazed by geopolitics, to buy crude on techno-commercial merit: CMDpremium

Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh said the project marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh's clean-energy journey.

Waaree battery gigafactory represents the next step in backward integration into advanced energy storage, it added.

Large-scale battery manufacturing is essential for supporting renewable energy expansion, electric mobility and grid stability, while also enhancing India's strategic manufacturing independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anil Ambani

ED issues fresh summons to Anil Ambani after he skips questioning

money cash merger demerger acquire acquisition

Dr Reddy's enters hormone replacement therapy segment with $32 mn buy

Ports, shipping, crude oil, oil supply

Bharat Petroleum, HPCL Mittal buy Venezuelan oil amid crude sourcing shift

Hindustan Uniliver, HUL

HUL to invest ₹2,000 crore to scale manufacturing for premium categoriespremium

Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan (Middle East, Saudi Arabia, CIS and India)

Nissan targets 100k exports in FY27 as part of renewed India growth planpremium

Topics : Waaree Energies Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Lithium battery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance