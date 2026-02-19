Waaree Energies to set up ₹8,000 cr lithium-ion gigafactory in Andhra

Waaree Energies, a renewable energy company, will set up an integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh at an outlay of over Rs 8,000 crore.

The project will come up at Rambilli in Anakapalli district and is expected to generate around 3,000 direct jobs, said an official release on Thursday.

"Waaree Energies will establish India's largest integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh. The project will come up at Rambilli in Anakapalli district with an investment of Rs 8,175 crore," said the release.

With a capacity of 16 GWh, the greenfield facility will cover the complete battery value chain, including cell manufacturing, battery packs and large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The project has received in-principle approval from the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh said the project marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh's clean-energy journey.

Waaree battery gigafactory represents the next step in backward integration into advanced energy storage, it added.

Large-scale battery manufacturing is essential for supporting renewable energy expansion, electric mobility and grid stability, while also enhancing India's strategic manufacturing independence.