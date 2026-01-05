Torrent Pharma greenlights ₹12,500 crore fundraising plan via NCDs

Pharma-major Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday approved a plan to raise up to ₹12,500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), the company said in a BSE filing. The NCDs will be issued in one or more tranches on a private placement basis, it added.
As per the filing, the company may issue up to 1.25 million NCDs, each with a face value of ₹1 lakh. The debentures will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange.
The Ahmedabad-based company, however, said the tenure of the instruments, along with the date of allotment and final maturity, will be determined at the time of issuance.
The company also did not disclose the intended use of proceeds.
Torrent Pharma Q2 performance
Torrent Pharmaceuticals posted a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹591 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), compared with ₹453 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,302 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹2,889 crore in Q2FY25. Its domestic revenues rose 12 per cent to ₹1,820 crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies. Torrent’s chronic business grew 13 per cent, outpacing the Indian Pharma Market’s (IPM’s) 11 per cent growth.
Torrent's revenues in the United States (US) jumped 26 per cent to ₹337 crore, supported by new product launches and steady generics demand. Meanwhile, Brazil revenues increased 21 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹318 crore, aided by strong key brands and growth in branded generics.