Monday, July 28, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani-Total Gas Q1 net profit falls 8% on lower domestic gas availability

Adani-Total Gas Q1 net profit falls 8% on lower domestic gas availability

Cost of natural gas, which the firm converts into CNG for sale to automobiles and pipes to household kitchens for cooking, rose 31 per cent to ₹1,049 crore in the quarter

Adani Group

Combined CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) volume increased 16 per cent year-on-year to 267 million standard cubic meters, it said. | Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Total Gas Ltd on Monday reported an 8 per cent fall in its June quarter net profit after a cut in supply of cheaper domestically produced gas led to higher input prices.

Net profit was ₹162 crore in April-June - the first quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year - compared with ₹177 crore a year back, according to a company statement.

Cost of natural gas, which the firm converts into CNG for sale to automobiles and pipes to household kitchens for cooking, rose 31 per cent to ₹1,049 crore in the quarter.

This is because lower allocation of cheaper domestic gas, called APM for CNG segment, had to be replaced with high-priced gas from other sources.

 

Revenue from operations rose by 21 per cent to ₹1,491 crore "on account of the higher volume, primarily on CNG segment," the firm said.

Also Read

Adani

Adani Power share jumps 10% on heavy volume; other Group stocks rise too

Pensions

Only 1.37% of eligible central govt employees opted for UPS as of July 20

TCS, Tata Consultancy

TCS' layoffs aimed to steady margins in a weak demand environment: Expertspremium

IndusInd Bank Chairman Sunil Mehta

Leadership transition is well on track, says IndusInd Bank Chairman Mehta

Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman and MD, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Waaree Energies net profit jumps nearly 93% to ₹773 cr in Apr-Jun

During the quarter, the firm added one CNG station to take the network strength to 650 and expanded piped connection to 9.90 lakgh by adding 26,869 new homes.

Combined CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) volume increased 16 per cent year-on-year to 267 million standard cubic meters, it said.

On the recently signed partnership with Jio-bp - the operating brand of Reliance Industries and BP's fuel retailing joint venture, ATGL said its select fuel outlets will offer Jio-bp's high-performane petrol and diesel. Also, within ATGL's licensed areas, select Jio-bp petrol pumps will integrate ATGL's CNG dispensing units.

"During the quarter, we achieved a robust year-on-year volume growth of 16 per cent, driven by a 21 per cent increase in CNG volumes. We are continuing expansion of our CGD networks across all 34 Geographical Areas (GAs) with over 14,000 inch-km of backbone steel pipelines, 650 CNG stations and are very close to touching 1 million consume₹base," said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL).

He said EV charging points have increased to over 3,800.

"This all-round superior performance was delivered while APM gas allocation for CNG was at 43 per cent (of the requirement) and the balance supplies were being offset with allocation of higher priced new wells and HPHT (High Pressure High Temperature) gas. As a result of our continued efforts to build a robust gas sourcing portfolio, enhanced operational efficiency and digitalisation of processes, we have ensured 100 per cent reliability of supply and continuation of prudent pricing to our consume₹both for PNG and CNG," he said.

On the way forward, he said ATGL is focused on expanding not only its city gas distribution (CGD) infrastructure across its licensed geographical areas but also LNG, e-mobility solutions, and CBG (Compressed Biogas) businesses.

"During the quarter, we commissioned our first CBG station in Haryana. Additionally, our recent partnership with Jio-bp, which will see both partne₹offering each other's fuel options at select outlets, is expected to help us accelerate the addition of dealer-owned-dealer-operated (DODO) and company-owned-dealer-operated (CODO) CNG stations with Jio-bp fuels across all our 34 GAs," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank net profit plunges 72% due to rise in retail bad loans

GAIL

Gail Q1 FY26 result: Profit falls 26% at ₹2,369 cr, revenue marginally up

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank Q1 profit drops 72% to ₹604 crore; NII falls to ₹4,640 crore

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green Q1 FY26: Net profit rises 60% to ₹713 cr, revenue up 31%

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: Adani Green, Mazagon, BEL, Gail among 92 on July 28

Topics : Adani Total SA CNG Haryana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon