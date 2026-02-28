Aurobindo Pharma arm receives 4 observations after US FDA inspection

Aurobindo Pharma has informed that the US FDA inspection concluded with four observations at a formulation manufacturing facility of its wholly owned subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialities, in Telangana.

The facility (Unit-I), located at Kolthur Village, Shameerpet Mandal, Ranga Reddy, Telangana, was inspected from 16 February to 27 February 2026, and the inspection concluded with four observations. The company said it will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines.

The company confirmed there is no impact on its financials or operations due to the inspection. Aurobindo Pharma stated its commitment to maintaining high-quality manufacturing standards across all its facilities worldwide and said it will update the stock exchanges if there is any further information.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.6% to Rs 910.29 crore on a 9% increase in net sales to Rs 8,604.51 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma shed 0.04% to end at Rs 1,221.55 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News