Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma arm receives 4 observations after US FDA inspection

Aurobindo Pharma arm receives 4 observations after US FDA inspection

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Aurobindo Pharma has informed that the US FDA inspection concluded with four observations at a formulation manufacturing facility of its wholly owned subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialities, in Telangana.

The facility (Unit-I), located at Kolthur Village, Shameerpet Mandal, Ranga Reddy, Telangana, was inspected from 16 February to 27 February 2026, and the inspection concluded with four observations. The company said it will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines.

The company confirmed there is no impact on its financials or operations due to the inspection. Aurobindo Pharma stated its commitment to maintaining high-quality manufacturing standards across all its facilities worldwide and said it will update the stock exchanges if there is any further information.

 

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.6% to Rs 910.29 crore on a 9% increase in net sales to Rs 8,604.51 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma shed 0.04% to end at Rs 1,221.55 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITCONS E-Solution secured order worth Rs 3 crore from HAL

ITCONS E-Solution secured order worth Rs 3 crore from HAL

Artefact Projects secures Rs 4-cr consultancy contract from NHAI

Artefact Projects secures Rs 4-cr consultancy contract from NHAI

Camlin Fine Sciences promoter Ashish Dandekar pledges 18 lakh shares

Camlin Fine Sciences promoter Ashish Dandekar pledges 18 lakh shares

Oriental Rail Infrastructure bags Rs 2-cr order from ICF Chennai

Oriental Rail Infrastructure bags Rs 2-cr order from ICF Chennai

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of up to 2% additional stake in ICICI Life

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of up to 2% additional stake in ICICI Life

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict