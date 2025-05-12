Stocks to watch today, May 12: Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, Yes Bank, UPL, SRF

Stocks to Watch on May 12, 2025: With the With the understanding between India and Pakistan holding up, Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are likely to breathe a sigh of relief, while being driven by fourth quarter results, FIIs, negotiations for a trade deal between China and the US, among other global market cues.

At 6:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 496 points higher at 24,561.5, indicating a gap-up start for the bourses.

In the previous trading session , the Sensex tumbled 880.34 points, or 1.10 per cent, to close at 79,454.47, while the Nifty50 dropped 265.80 points, also down 1.10 per cent, to settle at 24,008.

Asian markets traded mostly higher on Monday following signs of easing tensions between the US and China after key talks in Switzerland. Last checked, Nikkei was up 0.18 per cent, and the broader Topix gained 0.12 per cent. The Kospi climbed 0.60 per cent, while ASX 200 added 0.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, on Friday, US markets ended mixed. Dow Jones fell 0.29 per cent, S&P 500 edged down 0.07 per cent, and Nasdaq was largely flat.

Given this, here are the top stocks to watch on Monday, May 12:

Earnings today: Tata Steel, SRF, UPL, PG Electroplast, Carborundum Universal, Chalet Hotels, Ventive Hospitality, Jyothy Labs, Ather Energy, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Raymond, JM Financial, Happiest Minds Technologies, TD Power Systems, Bajaj Electricals, Thomas Cook (India), Raymond Lifestyle, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, CARE Ratings, Artemis Medicare Services, and Morepen Laboratories among others.

NTPC Green Energy: The company has The company has appointed Sarit Maheshwari as CEO , replacing Rajiv Gupta effective May 10, 2025.

Bank of India: Q4 net profit surged 82.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,626 crore. NII rose 2.1 per cent to ₹6,063 crore.

MapmyIndia: Q4 net profit up 28.2 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹48.6 crore. Revenue jumped 34.2 per cent to ₹144 crore.

Yes Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to acquire a 20 per cent stake from SBI and a lender consortium . SBI will sell 13.19 per cent, while the remaining 6.81 per cent comes from Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and others. Great Eastern Shipping: Q4 net profit fell 60 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹363 crore. Revenue declined 18.3 per cent to ₹1,223 crore.

Thermax: Q4 net profit up 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹205.7 crore. Revenue increased 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,085 crore.

Triveni Turbine: Q4 net profit rose 23.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹93.9 crore. Revenue grew 17.5 per cent to ₹538 crore.

Manappuram Finance: Reported a Q4 net loss of ₹203.2 crore versus ₹563.5 crore profit Y-o-Y, due to spike in impairments. NII fell 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,464.3 crore.

Reliance Power: Reported a Q4 net profit of ₹125.6 crore versus a ₹397.6 crore loss Y-o-Y. Revenue dipped 1 per cent to ₹1,978 crore.

Birla Corp: Q4 net profit up 32.8 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹256.6 crore. Revenue rose 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,815 crore.

Navin Fluorine: Q4 net profit rose 35.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹95 crore. Revenue up 16.45 per cent to ₹701 crore.

ABB India: Q1CY25 net profit up 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹474.6 crore. Revenue rose 2.6 per cent to ₹3,159.6 crore.