Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Dr Reddy's Q4 result: Net profit rises 22% to ₹15,939 cr, dividend declared

Dr Reddy's Q4 result: Net profit rises 22% to ₹15,939 cr, dividend declared

Dr Reddy's Q4 FY25 result: Board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share subject to approval of shareholders

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,593.9 crore (attributable to equity holders) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), marking a 22 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1,307 crore. Sequentially, profit rose 13 per cent from ₹1,413.3 crore.
 
Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical major’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹8,506 crore in Q4 FY25, up 20 per cent from ₹7,083 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue grew 2 per cent from ₹8,358.6 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per share, subject to approval of shareholders.
 
 
Shares of Dr Reddy’s Lab were down 0.67 per cent at ₹1156.40 apiece on the BSE at the close of trading on Friday, ahead of the company's earnings announcement.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

