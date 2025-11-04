Stocks to Watch today, Nov 4: Bharti Airtel, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla

Stocks to watch, Tuesday, November 4, 2025: Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a muted start on Tuesday amid mixed cues from global markets. At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 22 points at 25,897 levels.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note, diverging from Wall Street’s tech-driven rally. Last checked, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.12 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.1 per cent. On the other hand, South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.29 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Overnight, US markets ended mixed, with tech giants like Amazon and Nvidia climbing near record highs, driving the ongoing AI rally, although the gains were not widespread. The S&P 500 rose 0.17 per cent, the Nasdaq edged up 0.46 per cent, while the Dow Jones declined 0.48 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp: The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer reported a 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y fall in total sales to 6.35 lakh units in October 2025, compared to 6.79 lakh units in the same month last year. The company’s domestic sales fell 8 per cent to 6.04 lakh units from 6.57 lakh units, while exports jumped 42.8 per cent to 30,979 units, up from 21,688 units a year ago. Power Grid Corporation of India: The company reported a 6 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit to ₹3,566 crore, compared to ₹3,793 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s revenue inched up 1.8 per cent to ₹11,476 crore from ₹11,277.8 crore a year ago. The board also declared an interim dividend of ₹4.5 per share for the fiscal year.

Godfrey Phillips India: The company posted an 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹305 crore, compared to ₹256.9 crore in the same period last year. However, the company’s revenue declined 5.2 per cent to ₹1,289 crore, down from ₹1,360.4 crore in the year-ago period. City Union Bank: The private lender The private lender reported a profit of ₹328.6 crore for the Q2FY26 , marking a 15.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase from ₹285.2 crore in the year-ago quarter. The bank’s net interest income rose 14.4 per cent to ₹666.5 crore, compared to ₹582.5 crore a year ago. The bank’s gross NPA improved to 2.42 per cent from 2.99 per cent, while net NPA eased to 0.9 per cent from 1.2 per cent.

Gland Pharma: The pharma company The pharma company reported a profit of ₹183.7 crore for the September 2025 quarter , up 12.3 per cent from ₹163.5 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue grew 5.8 per cent to ₹1,486.9 crore, compared to ₹1,405.8 crore in the September 2024 quarter. Cipla: The pharma major has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Inzpera Healthsciences for ₹110.65 crore. Following the acquisition, Inzpera will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla. Zydus Lifesciences: The company's board will meet on November 6 to consider raising up to ₹5,000 crore through methods such as QIP, rights issue, or private placement. The proposal will require shareholder approval via post-ballot, marking a potential capital infusion move for the company's expansion and strategic needs.