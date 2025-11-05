Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 90.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.38% to Rs 1491.83 croreNet Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 90.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 195.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 54.38% to Rs 1491.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3269.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1491.833269.83 -54 OPM %11.0712.86 -PBDT133.97248.93 -46 PBT-120.33-150.77 20 NP-90.89-195.13 53
