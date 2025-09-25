Stocks to Watch today, Sept 25: Polycab, Waaree Energies, Akzo, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch today, September 25, 2025: Indian markets are poised for a lower start, extending losses for the fifth straight day, and amid mixed global cues. At 7:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 41 points at 25,071.

Asia-Pacific markets traded with mild gains. At the last count, mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.10 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.07 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.07 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei was up 0.10 per cent.

Overnight, all three Wall Street indices closed lower as key leaders of the artificial intelligence trade, such as Nvidia, Oracle, and Micron Technology, lost steam. At close, the S&P 500 was down 0.28 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.34 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.37 per cent.

The market action appeared to be reflecting concerns about record-high valuations and potentially risky circular relationships in the AI industry after some recent deals. Here are a few stocks to watch today, September 25, 2025: Polycab India: Promoters are likely to sell 1.2 million shares through a block deal at a floor price of ₹7,300 per share. The transaction is worth ₹880 crore. Waaree Energies: The company has made an investment of ₹300 crore in Waaree Energy Storage Solutions Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company, through a rights issue. Tata Steel: The company has invested ₹4,054.66 crore in its overseas unit, T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd, acquiring 4,577 crore shares.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company and Hetero Labs will sell generic versions of a new and highly effective HIV prevention drug for roughly $40 per year beginning in 2027. Poly Medicure: The company is in process of fully acquiring Italy-based Citieffe Group at an enterprise value of ₹324 crore (EUR 31 million). Capri Global Capital: the company plans to raise ₹6,500 crore ($732.9 million) through a combination of bonds and loans in this financial year, a company executive said on Wednesday. Adani Group stocks: Gautam Adani has Gautam Adani has pledged to tighten governance across his infrastructure-to-energy conglomerate seeking to reassure investors after the markets regulator dismissed allegations of fraud and stock manipulation by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research nearly three years ago.