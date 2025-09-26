Home / Markets / News / Supreme Petrochem shares rise 4% on commissioning two ABS compounding lines

Supreme Petrochem shares rise 4% on commissioning two ABS compounding lines

The buying on the counter came after the company's two new lines of ABS compounding were commissioned for production. The installed capacity of the facility is 20,000 TPA

SI Reporter Mumbai
Sep 26 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Supreme Petrochem shares rose 4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹888 per share. At 10:39 AM, Supreme Petrochem’s share price was trading 2.93  per cent higher at ₹878.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 80,834.94.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹16,560.8 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was ₹905.85 per share, while its 52-week low was ₹518.05.

Why were Supreme Petrochem shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after the company’s two new lines of ABS compounding were commissioned for production. The installed capacity of the facility is 20,000 TPA and is located at Amdoshi facility.
 
“We are pleased to inform that the company's two new lines of ABS compounding, having an installed capacity of 20,000 TPA at our Amdoshi facility, are commissioned and the plant has commenced production today i.e, September 25,2025,” the filing read.
 
That apart, in the September quarter (Q1FY26), the company posted a net profit of ₹80.9 crore, down 33.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹121.9 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). The revenue dropped 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,386.5 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹1,573.4 crore in the June quarter of FY25.
 
At the operating level, Ebitda tanked 29.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹114.7 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹161.8 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Ebitda margin squeezed 190 basis points (bps) annually to 8.3 per cent in the June quarter of FY26, as against 10.2 per cent in the June quarter of FY25.  ALSO READ | L&T up 2%, outperforms market; here's why JM Financial sees more upside 
Supreme Petrochem is an Indian petrochemical company specialising in the styrenics segment, with a strong focus on polystyrene and related products. A flagship entity of the Rajan Raheja Group, SPL has established itself as the market leader in polystyrene in India, commanding over 50 per cent market share in the domestic segment. The company plays a vital role in supporting downstream plastic processing industries by supplying high-quality raw materials used in a wide range of applications. 
 
Its product portfolio includes General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) and High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS), which are widely used in injection molding, extrusion, thermoforming, and blow molding applications. These materials find end-use across industries such as consumer goods, electronics, packaging, and automotive components. In addition, the company manufactures Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) in multiple variants, including high-expansion, fast cycle, and flame-retardant grades, catering to insulation, protective packaging, and construction sectors.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

