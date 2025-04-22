Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit declines 37.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.23% to Rs 16.43 croreNet profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 37.62% to Rs 37.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 71.23% to Rs 16.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.93% to Rs 312.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 384.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.37% to Rs 305.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 383.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.4357.11 -71 305.08383.12 -20 OPM %44.9886.31 -87.2691.40 - PBDT36.7372.45 -49 370.13406.88 -9 PBT35.8172.21 -50 368.47405.94 -9 NP37.7260.47 -38 312.09384.96 -19
