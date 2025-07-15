Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / RVNL rises 2% after bagging ₹447-crore order from Delhi Metro Rail

RVNL rises 2% after bagging ₹447-crore order from Delhi Metro Rail

RVNL share price advanced 2.3 per cent on Tuesday, registering an intraday high at ₹391.4 per share after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) shares advanced 2.3 per cent on Tuesday, registering an intraday high at ₹391.4 per share after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
 
At 9:35 AM, RVNL share price was trading higher by 1.09 per cent at ₹386.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 82,388.29. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹80,804.95 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹647 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹295.25 per share.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

RVNL bags ₹447-crore order 

Rail Vikas Nigam, on Monday, after market hours, informed that it has bagged an order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The project cost is ₹447,42,48,757.33 (inclusive of 18  per cent GST).
 
Under the contract, RVNL will design and construct a 7.3 km viaduct and platform structures for seven stations under the Delhi Metro Phase IV project – Saket G Block to Lajpat Nagar corridor. The length of the project is 7.298 km (from chainage 1,202.782 m to 8,501.25 m). 

Stations include: Pushp Vihar, Saket District Court, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1 (Greater Kailash-1), Andrews Ganj and Lajpat Nagar.
 
"It is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received LOA from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited for “Contract D2C-02: "Part Design and Construction of viaduct of length 7.298 kms. from Chainage 1202.782 M to Chainage 8501.25 M including seven (07) stations (only platforms) namely Pushp Vihar, Saket District Court, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1, Andrews Ganj And Lajpat Nagar including Pre-Engineered Building Structure in all stations of Lajpat Nagar to Saket G block corridor of Delhi MRTS Phase-IV Project," the filing read. 
 
Other than this, in June, RVNL also emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project awarded by South Central Railway, according to an exchange filing. 
 
The ₹213.2 crore project involved the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for the upgradation of the overhead electrification (OHE) system from 1X25kV to 2X25kV. This includes feeder and earthing works in the Duvvada–Rajahmundry and Samalkot–Kakinada Port sections of the Vijayawada Division, covering a total of 195.5 RKM/391 TKM.  ALSO READ | RailTel Corporation up 4% on bagging ₹264-cr deal from East Central Railway

About RVNL

RVNL specialises in the construction of rail infrastructure projects across the country. The company is actively involved in the development and implementation of various railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, workshops, metro projects, bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, and institutional buildings. 

Topics : Rail Vikas Nigam Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

