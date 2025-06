Texmaco Rail shares rally 5% on bagging ₹44.04-crore order; Check details

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price jumped 4.6 per cent in trade on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹185 per share on BSE. At 11:45 AM, Texmaco shares were trading 3.31 per cent higher at ₹182.55 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.32 per cent at 82,654.24.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹7,292.28 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹296.6 per share and 52-week low was at ₹115.1 per share.

In the past one year, Texmaco shares have lost 16 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 8 per cent.

Texmaco Rail order details

On Tuesday, after market hours, the company announced that it had secured an order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. The order value is estimated at ₹44.04 crore and has to be completed within 18 months.

Under the contract, Texmaco is expected to supply, construct, install, test and commission a 1x25 kV, 110/25 kV traction substation (TSS) with 40/56 MVA AC traction transformers, along with 2 sectioning posts (SPs) and related works for the 3rd and 4th railway lines under Central Railway.