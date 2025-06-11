Texmaco Rail shares rally 5% on bagging ₹44.04-crore order; Check details

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹7,292.28 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹296.6 per share and 52-week low was at ₹115.1 per share.

In the past one year, Texmaco shares have lost 16 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 8 per cent.

Texmaco Rail order details

On Tuesday, after market hours, the company announced that it had secured an order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. The order value is estimated at ₹44.04 crore and has to be completed within 18 months.

Under the contract, Texmaco is expected to supply, construct, install, test and commission a 1x25 kV, 110/25 kV traction substation (TSS) with 40/56 MVA AC traction transformers, along with 2 sectioning posts (SPs) and related works for the 3rd and 4th railway lines under Central Railway.