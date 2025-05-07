Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Voltas Q4 results: Profit more than doubles to Rs 236 cr, income up 13.8%

Voltas Q4 results: Profit more than doubles to Rs 236 cr, income up 13.8%

It had posted a net profit of Rs 111 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing

Part of the Tata Group, Voltas is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 07 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Home appliances maker Voltas on Wednesday reported over two fold rise in net profit at Rs 236 crore for March quarter FY25 driven by higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 111 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 4,847 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 4,257 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the entire FY25, net profit increased multi-fold to Rs 834 crore from Rs 248 crore in FY24.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per share of face value of Re 1 per share for 2024-25.

 

The Unitary Cooling Products business continued to maintain its growth momentum. Overall volume growth in FY25 was 36 per cent, with growth in certain allied categories, like air coolers over 70 per cent.

Electro-mechanical projects and services segment revenue increased by 13 per cent to Rs 4,157 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 3,683 crore in FY24.

Losses reduced from Rs 108 crore to Rs 2 crore mainly due to improved order booking, better project execution and working capital management.

The engineering products and services segment faced certain headwinds in its performance, owing to macro-economic factors and likewise the challenges faced by the industry.

Revenue reported for the year was Rs 569 crore as against Rs 588 crore in the previous year.

Part of the Tata Group, Voltas is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

